If elected Prez, will remain accountable only to Constitution: Sinha
Joint Opposition candidate for the President’s post Yashwant Sinha on Thursday said if he got elected, the “misuse of central investigative agencies” will stop from the very next day of his oath taking.
Sinha, a former Union minister who was in Lucknow seeking support for his candidature, said if elected he would remain accountable only to the Constitution and will be committed to guarding the elected governments in states. On his prospects of getting elected, he said he was confident and had influence in all the parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Addressing a press conference at the Samajwadi Party (SP) state headquarters, he said, “This time the presidential elections are happening in special and difficult--unusual and unpeaceful--circumstances. The society is being divided. Today, we have ‘society without recourse’. There is no one to listen to here. Even in the biggest of unusual circumstances, the PM stays mum. Those who are in power want the society to stay divided.” Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary were present in the press conference.
“One thing I assure you is that if the electoral college elects me the President, from the very next day of my oath-taking, the misuse of agencies (central investigating agencies) would stop. Now don’t ask me how. I will also prevent the Centre from toppling governments in the states. We all know what happened in Maharashtra,” he added.
Sinha also said if elected President, he would defend freedom of the press and added that he flayed the arrest of the journalist Mohammed Zubair. In the presidential election slated for July 18, Sinha is pitted against Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.
Sinha also dared Murmu to “take a pledge in Lucknow tomorrow (Friday) that she will not be a rubber stamp and will not be silent on issues”. While Sinha campaigned in Lucknow on Thursday, and Murmu will be in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Friday.
Sinha, a former BJP leader who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, said there are only two candidates in the fray and “this time whosoever gets elected will have to work with special responsibilities towards the Constitution”.
Talking about Lucknow and the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said: “This city is Atal Ji’s and had closely worked with him. I feel very sorry for the state in which his party is today...There was great fun working with Atal Ji because he believed in consensus. He believed in ‘two-way dialogue’. When he was the PM, he asked us to sit with the Opposition and find solutions. But today’s leaders believe in confrontation. This government does not believe in consensus or dialogue. Even the presidential elections could have been held with consensus. The president could have been elected unopposed but this government does not talk to anyone.”
When asked about his views on the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, Sinha said, “It is not proper to impose half-baked schemes on people without discussion.” He said if he got elected, he will work as an impartial custodian of the Constitution and this did not mean a constant clash with the PM. “It is a prerogative of the President to counsel the PM. I do not have any personal enmity with PM Modi. I have a problem with his style of functioning and policies. The demonetisation is an example. Entire black money eventually turned white through banks. I have been saying that demonetisation was the biggest scam,” he said.
About NDA’s presidential pick Droupadi Murmu, he said wherever he went to campaign, he asked people if she expressed any opinion on the country’s circumstances, about foreign affair, etc. “Does she address press conferences on her visits or would she be a silent President?”, Sinha said.
On the possibility of a tribal (Droupadi Murmu) becoming the President for the first time, Sinha said: “The present president is from a community. Does any change or uplifting of that community happened in the (last) five years? Upliftment of one person does not uplift the whole society..”
On the use of bulldozers by the Yogi government in U.P., he said: “Akhilesh Yadav also used bulldozers to make world-class roads. The use of bulldozers by this government to demolish houses of people, that too of a particular community, is against the Constitution.”
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Opposition with wisdom had chosen Yashwant Sinha as its presidential candidate. “The kind of circumstances the country is in, there couldn’t have been a better candidate than him. I also congratulate Yashwant Sinha ji for taking up the fight,” he added.
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary too welcomed Sinha and called him a worthy candidate for the post of the president and added that the Opposition was with him. Sinha interacted with the SP and RLD MLAs at the SP office.
Khambatki ghat tunnel work gains pace
Work on the new, six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4) is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed in a year. “After threading and benching work, both tunnels have been completed. Work on the pillar is going on in the valley and it will take around one year for completion,” said Anil Gorad, manager technical, National Highway Authority of India.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris
As many as 17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted Rs 25,000 each to the injured for treatment. Chief minister Eknath Shinde called up Miraj government medical college, district medical officer, Dr Roopesh Shinde, and interacted with injured warkaris. Earlier, Shinde had announced a toll waiver for vehicles carrying warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.
Kanwar Yatra: Meerut admn chalk out detailed traffic plan
Keeping in the view the rush of devotees during the annual Kanwar Yatra scheduled between July 14 and 26, the district administrative officials have prepared a detailed traffic plan for commuters using the busy Delhi-Dehradun highway and other important routes in western UP. Jitendra Srivastava also shared a detailed traffic route for the ease of commuters. Route 1 Traffic on Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be allowed only upto Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad.
Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital
Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building. Giving this information, spokesperson for Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh RP Mishra said teachers took English and mathematics classes outside the school gate. All belongings of the school were also found thrown out. Education department officials were at once informed of it.
Omicron sub-variants: 75 patients show mild symptoms, recovered in home isolation
PUNE A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation, scientists involved in analysing the data said. The study was carried out at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, where a total of 125 samples of patients from Pune, Mumbai and Vidarbha were collected.
