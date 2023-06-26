U.P.: IIIT Lucknow introduces 3 new MSc courses

Expanding its academic offerings, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow, (IIIT Lucknow) has introduced three new MSc courses alongside its existing BTech, MTech and MBA programmes. The new courses are designed to cater to the evolving demands of the technology and business industries. (For Representation)

These courses aim to provide students with specialised knowledge and skills in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, economics and business.

The new courses are designed to cater to the evolving demands of the technology and business industries, equipping students with in-depth expertise and practical experience.

They are intended to complement the existing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at IIIT Lucknow, ensuring a comprehensive educational pathway for students pursuing higher studies.

The course MSc in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) builds upon the foundation laid by the BTech programme, allowing students to delve deeper into the intricacies of AI and ML technologies.

It covers advanced topics such as deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and data analytics. The course prepares students to tackle complex real-world challenges in the AI domain.

MSc in data science focuses on advanced techniques in statistical modelling, machine learning, big data analytics and data visualisation. Students are equipped with the necessary tools to extract insights from massive datasets and make data-driven decisions.

MSc in economics and business programme, an interdisciplinary course, combines economic principles, financial analysis, marketing strategies and business intelligence with a focus on emerging technologies and their impact on the business landscape.

Students gain a comprehensive understanding of the intersection between technology and commerce, preparing them for leadership roles in various sectors.

Arun Mohan Sherry, director. IIIT Lucknow, said, “These MSc courses are designed to address the industry’s evolving needs and provide students with specialised knowledge to excel in their chosen fields. With a strong foundation in technology education, these programmes will equip students with a competitive edge in the job market.”

Admissions to these MSc courses will be conducted through the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). The JAM exam is a common admission test held annually for M.Sc. programmes across multiple participating institutes in India. Interested candidates can apply for and appear in the JAM exam that assesses candidates’ aptitude in various subjects related to the chosen MSc course.