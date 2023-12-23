IIM Lucknow alumni extravaganza: ‘Alumni mentor students to be relevant in fast moving business world’

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) kicked off its 3-day annual alumni homecoming event, Nostalgia 2023 on Friday. Bringing together distinguished alumni from various career fields, the event has attracted over 250 alumni members who returned to their alma mater to reminisce about fond memories of the IIM Lucknow Campus. Nostalgia 2023 at IIM Lucknow (HT Photo)

This three-day weekend extravaganza is organised to serve as a remarkable journey back in time. Alongside their families, alumni from the batches of 1988, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008, and 2013 are all gathered under one roof for a fun-filled weekend, where they will exchange ideas, participate in a host of activities, and rekindle past relationships.

The inaugural ceremony, Utsav, marked the official commencement of Nostalgia 2023, featuring keynote addresses from faculty members and cultural performances by student clubs, among others.

At the ceremony, Prof Archana Shukla, director of IIM Lucknow, warmly welcomed the older batches, stating, “Alumni play a critical role in fostering long-lasting connections and mentorship opportunities for our students ensuring the relevance in the rapidly evolving business world. Their active involvement in the placement process showcases their dedication to their Alma Mater. We thank you for your contributions to the institute, industries, and the society at large.”

Throughout the weekend, alumni will take tours across the campus, strolling down memory lanes and reacquainting themselves with iconic buildings, serene gardens, and various other cherished spots. A lantern lighting ceremony will also be organised for one evening, symbolising the reunion of old friends against the backdrop of a warmly lit sky.

Speaking about the significance of all alumni coming together, president of IIM Lucknow alumni association, Vinit Singh Chauhan, stated, “Returning to campus to relive those days in the company of batchmates is something that alumni have been looking forward to all year with great anticipation! It is about reminiscing and fun, but like every year, there will also be continuing efforts on how the large alumni body can contribute to the alma mater and society at large.”

A re-graduation ceremony was also organised, a heart-warming spectacle where alumni donned their robes and hats once again, standing united in testament to their enduring connection with their alma mater. The sight of graduates proudly wearing their academic regalia was a poignant reminder of the values instilled during their time at IIM Lucknow.

Alumni also had a chance to step back into their old classrooms to attend lectures with their beloved professors.

The highlight of this event is Batch Wars, an inter-batch quiz and telegames competition, where alumni will showcase their knowledge and skills, earning points for their respective batches. It will bring out the zeal and competitive streak of many participants as they compete against one another.

Speaking about this heartfelt reunion, Yash Daultani, alumni affairs chairperson at IIM Lucknow said, “We are thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and camaraderie among our alumni. Nostalgia 2023 is truly encapsulating the essence of our institute, emphasising the enduring bonds forged among our alumni during their academic stint here and beyond.”

Some alumni members have also opted for Lucknow Darshan to explore the city with their families on the last day, while others will enjoy sports activities like cricket, volleyball, throwball, and tug-of-war on the campus throughout the day.

The closing ceremony, a grand finale, will see the distribution of prizes for the Batch Wars competition and bid farewell to fellow alumni. Warm goodbyes will mark the end of Nostalgia 2023, with the assurance that the bonds forged during this event will last a lifetime. Nostalgia 2023 is not merely an event; it is an opportunity to relive cherished moments, reconnect with old friends, and create new memories.