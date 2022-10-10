IIM Lucknow records 100% placements in its Summer Placement drive

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has completed its Summer Placement drive of 2022-2024 cycle with 100% placement. The drive -- held for the 38th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Management and 19th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-Business Management -- witnessed 566 students getting a total of 570 job offers. This is the first time the premier institute has secured 100% placement for a batch this big in its 38-year history.

According to a press release issued by IIM-L, the highest package offered during the drive was ₹3.5 lakh per month. The average and median stipends offered to students were ₹1.41 lakh per month and ₹1.5 lakh per month respectively. This is also the highest-ever in IIM-L’s history, added the communique.

Students secured offers in varied fields -- including Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT & Analytics, Sales and Marketing, Operations and Retail E-Commerce -- from top recruiters across the globe.

During the drive, several major companies came to hire IIM-L students for the first time. These included -- Alkem Laboratories, Berger Paints, Bharat Serums & Vaccines, Big Basket, Castrol, CK Birla, DSP Investment Managers, GEF Capital Partners, IvyCap Ventures, Lincoln International, L’Oréal, Ninjacart, Redseer Consulting, SBI Capital, Sony Pictures, The Rohatyn Group, Transunion Cibil, and Whiteboard Capital.

Meanwhile, several other companies that have recruited from the institute earlier as well also participated in the drive. These included -- Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, Arthur D. Little, Atlassian, Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, HUL, ITC, JP.Morgan Chase, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, PwC and Tata Administrative Services.

“Despite the current state of economy, the placement drive was made a huge success by the relentless support of recruiters and the placement teams, making it the best placements with more than 185+ recruiters participating in the Summer Placement process,” said the IIM-L release.