IIM-L 40th Foundation Day: Festivities end with inspiring lecture from alumnus

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow concluded its 40th foundation day celebrations with a special lecture delivered by Nitin Seth, co-founder, and CEO of Incedo Inc, and a distinguished alumnus from the 1996 batch. Employees who completed 25 years of service were honoured on the occasion (HT Photo)

During his lecture, Seth shared his experiences, stating, “We are now in the Digital and AI Age, where the dynamic interplay of Digital data, and AI is driving transformative change across industries. Despite vast opportunities, many organisations struggle to fully leverage these advancements.

“In today’s VUCA world—characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity—business fundamentals are evolving at an unprecedented pace. To navigate these shifts effectively, it is essential to understand the new rules of business and identify the key success factors.

“AI is generating a range of new career opportunities for the upcoming generation of experts, including roles such as Data Curators, AI Ethics Officers, and Machine Learning Engineers, which will be crucial for shaping the future workforce.”

Seth said, “AI, powered by data, operates across multiple layers, reflecting the multi-layered nature of both data and technology. This concept aligns with Indian knowledge systems, where self-exploration through “Manas”, “Aham”, and “Buddhi” illustrates a

three-tiered approach to understanding.

“Similarly, AI encompasses three layers: Individual, Enterprise, and Macro. Embracing this synergy between timeless wisdom and cutting-edge technology will be crucial for achieving sustainable success in the evolving digital landscape.”

The Foundation Day lecture series reflects the institute’s dedication

to continuous learning and fostering strong connections with its distinguished alumni.

The 40th Foundation Day celebration at IIM Lucknow was marked by a series of special activities that highlighted the institute’s appreciation for its community and commitment to fostering a supportive environment.

Tree Plantation Drive

IIM Lucknow organised a comprehensive tree plantation drive as part of the 40th Foundation Day celebrations. This initiative saw participation from members of the IIML community. The drive aimed not only to enhance the campus’s green cover but also to raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation.

Distribution of Mementos

The institute recognised the dedication and long-standing service of its employees by presenting mementos to those who have completed 25 years with the institute. This honour was bestowed upon these individuals as a token of gratitude for their invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to the growth and success of IIM Lucknow.

Cash Awards for Meritorious Children

Demonstrating support for academic excellence beyond its immediate community, IIM Lucknow celebrated the achievements of the children of its employees. Cash awards were distributed to these young achievers, acknowledging their outstanding academic performances.

Cultural programme and prize distribution

The Foundation Day celebrations were enlivened by a vibrant cultural programme that showcased the diverse talents of the campus community. Performances by campus children and Post Graduate Programme students highlighted the rich cultural tapestry of the institute. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, honoring participants and winners of various competitions held throughout the day.