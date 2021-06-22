IIT-K’s SIIC, UP govt launch capacity building programme for ITI principals

The Department of Training and Employment, Uttar Pradesh, has signed an MoU with the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT-Kanpur, to train principals of all the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state in new-age innovation technologies.

The programme aims at developing capacity building of the ITIs to complement their exceptional academic know-how with a contemporary skill set. The week-long training workshop was inaugurated on Monday in an event by Kapil Dev Aggarwal, minister of state (Independent Charge), Skill Development and Vocational Education, Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Alok Kumar, IAS, secretary to the chief minister, Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-Kanpur, Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Professor-In-charge, Incubation and Innovation, IIT Kanpur, and Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, SIIC IIT Kanpur.

The week-long workshop will be attended by principals from ITIs and other senior officials of Department of Training and Employment from Uttar Pradesh. The participants will be exposed to the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world which now experiences amplified dynamism in the post-Covid era. The workshop sessions will be conducted by subject experts, including IIT professors, who would train the ITI principals.

Commenting on the timely implementation of this initiative, Kapil Dev Aggarwal said, “The initiative comes at an opportune moment when the education systems are transforming rapidly. We believe that this interdisciplinary programme would lead to confidence building of ITI staff which will further strengthen the educational outcomes of students in these institutions.”

Alok Kumar congratulated the team for the initiative and envisioned a stronger association with IIT-Kanpur for similar future endeavors. He added, “In an increasingly digital world, we are striving to improve efficiency of our education system. With this initiative, we aim to bring novel opportunities for the esteemed principals of ITIs that can bring value-addition to their efforts.”

The direct outcome of the workshop will be skill enhancement of the ITIs which would further increase the employability of students at ITIs as well as enhance knowledge sharing and collaboration between ITIs and IIT Kanpur, an amalgamation of research and technical skills which would improve the innovation outcomes for all the stakeholders involved, he said.

Director, IIT Kanpur, Prof Abhay Karandikar said, “Education and training are strengths of educational institutes like IIT, and we would feel honored to assist in capacity building of ITIs and envisioned to scale the process in the future.”

