Illegal colonies on city outskirts hurting genuine projects: CREDAI
The Uttar Pradesh chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has shot off a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath claiming that illegal colonies and plotting sites on the outskirts of Lucknow and other prominent cities across the state were posing a major challenge for planned development activities and legitimate housing projects.
In the written, president CREDAI Shobhit Mohan Das has pointed out how CREDAI’s projects for the economic weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG) in metro towns were facing challenge from these unauthorised and illegally developed residential colonies.
“Illegal colonies have come up on city outskirts across the state, mostly in metro towns. They have come up without approved layout plan. Developers of such projects do not pay development charges to authorities concerned causing revenue loss to the state government. These illegal projects are a challenge for legal colonies being developed by various developers who are members of the CREDAI,” Das alleged.
These projects are not even registered with the UP RERA, he added.
“Houses in illegal colonies are much cheaper than those offered by genuine developers as these colonizers do not pay any tax to the government. Unaware of this fact, gullible homebuyers go for these properties because of their lesser price,” Das said.
When contacted, vice chairman of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Indramani Tripathi said the development authority has identified 110 illegal colonies and plotting sites on outskirts of the city and decided to lodge FIR against such developers for duping homebuyers.
“After taking legal action, the authority will also put sign boards at all these illegal plotting sites warning homebuyers, added Tripathi.
The development authority will also advertise in newspapers the list of illegal plotting sites and colonies so that homebuyers may avoid investing in such properties.
A senior official of the state government alleged that such illegal colonies on city outskirts cannot come up without connivance of engineers of development authorities.
CREDAI’s suggestions to state government
Drive should be launched by the development authorities and district administrations concerned to stop illegal plotting of semi-urban agriculture land
Development authorities must publicize illegal colonies and plotting sites to make homebuyers aware of such projects
Conveyance deed of unauthorised projects not be registered by the sub-registrars of metro towns unless approved layout plans and UPRERA registration papers are submitted
Development authorities must strictly enforce existing bylaws to check mushrooming of illegal colonies
State government must issue specific directives to all development authorities across the state for stern action against land mafias and illegal colonies
-
Atiq’s Kaushambi property worth ₹24 crore attached: Police
In another blow to former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, Prayagraj police attached Atiq Ahmad who is registered as leader of IS-227 gang and a history sheeter of Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj's property worth Rs 24 crore located at Koilaha village in Chayal tehsil area of Kaushambi district on Friday. A joint team of police and revenue officials under SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh reached Koilaha village on Friday and put up a board at the land, which is around 1.4602 hectares, with the notice of attachment and other details.
-
33-year-old arrested for murdering 65-year-old man in Bhiwandi
Three days after finding the body of a 65-year-old Bhiwandi resident bludgeoned to death, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested The accused, Sherbahadur Singh (33) for murder. The deceased was identified as a resident of Khan Compound in Bhiwandi, Iqbal Ahmad Sakib Ansari. Police said that during the investigation they learnt that Singh was missing after the offence and suspected him. Singh was not using a mobile phone, making it difficult to track him.
-
Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15%
Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate touched 15% per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on Thursday had registered 2,726 Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus infection.
-
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
-
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics