‘Illegal’ mazars on campus: KGMU final notice warns of demolition

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration has issued a final notice against all shrines (mazars) on its campus, directing their caretakers to remove the “unauthorised” structures within 15 days or face demolition and legal action. KGMU authorities say the presence of the shrines has resulted in frequent crowding on the hospital campus. (File)

The notice, issued on Thursday by prof KK Singh, nodal officer for land acquisition and KGMU spokesperson, states that the shrines were illegally constructed on land belonging to the departments of obstetrics and gynaecology, respiratory medicine and orthopaedics, as well as on the premises of the orthopaedic superspeciality building, the new boys’ hostel (TG hostel), near Shatabdi Phase-2 and the Trauma Centre, and behind microbiology department-2, without any valid permission, approval or court order.

According to the notice, copies of which have been pasted on the mazars, the “encroachers” have been directed to remove the structures at their own expense and restore the land to its original condition within 15 days of receiving the order. Failure to comply will invite administrative and legal action, including forced demolition.

The university administration has made it clear that all costs arising from the removal drive, including demolition expenses, police deployment charges and any related damages, will be recovered from those responsible for the encroachment, in accordance with the law.

KGMU authorities said the presence of the shrines has resulted in frequent crowding on the hospital campus, causing obstruction to movement and disruption of the institution’s functioning. The notice also flags concerns over sanitation, security risks and disturbance of peace, particularly affecting patients, women staff, resident doctors and students.

Officials reiterated that any unauthorised religious, commercial or other construction on the university premises amounts to encroachment on public property. As a premier medical and educational institution, KGMU land can be used only for academic, medical and administrative purposes, the notice emphasised.

Describing the communication as a “final warning”, the KGMU administration stated that no further leniency would be shown and that those responsible would be solely liable for the consequences of non-compliance.

KGMU officials said copies of the notices have also been forwarded to the district magistrate and the commissioner of police for information and necessary action.