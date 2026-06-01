IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms across 60 districts in UP

The India meteorological department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, hailstorms and heavy rainfall in most parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours, sounding a Yellow alert for the state. Passengers make their way through the city during a sudden spell of rain in Lucknow on Sunday (Deepak Gupta/ht)

A high probability of thunderstorms/lightning strikes and gusty winds (speed: 40 to 50 km/h) is expected across over 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Districts under alert include Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding areas.

The anticipated inclement weather is being caused by a Western Disturbance, which is currently observed as a cyclonic circulation over Northwest UP and adjoining areas. Additionally, a trough in the mid- and upper-tropospheric westerly winds, along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation, persists over Central Pakistan and adjoining areas.

In the state capital, the weather turned pleasant on Saturday evening after strong winds and a brief spell of rain, which recorded 2.4 mm until 5:30 pm. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were recorded as 36.3 and 24.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, with both being below normal. Other parts of the state also reported rainfall, with Moradabad experiencing 21.8 mm and Hardoi recording 19.4 mm.

The forecast for Monday in Lucknow is a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain, with temperatures expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius maximum and 25 degrees Celsius minimum. A specific warning for thunderstorm/lightning accompanied by gusty winds (Speed 40 to 50 Kmph) is likely at isolated places over the area.

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Unusual May weather

The month of May saw a wide swing in weather extremes for Uttar Pradesh. Banda emerged as the hottest city in the country on May 19, when the mercury soared to 48.2 degrees Celsius. The state also experienced mayhem as a storm of over 100 kmph struck UP for the second time in the month. Earlier on May 13, a far stronger hailstorm lashed the state with strong winds ranging from 74 to 130 kmph. The highest wind speed of 130 kmph was recorded in Bareilly and Prayagraj districts then.

In contrast, Gorakhpur and Ballia in the Purvanchal region recorded their third and fifth lowest maximum temperatures, respectively, in their observational history for May on May 1. Gorakhpur’s day temperature plunged to 26.4 degrees Celsius (11.7 degrees below normal), and Ballia logged 27.5 degrees (9.8 degrees below normal). More recently, on May 29, rainfall caused day temperatures in most cities to remain below normal, with Ballia (27.5 degrees, 10.1 degrees below normal) and Ghazipur (29 degrees, 10.2 degrees below normal) dropping over 10 degrees below normal.