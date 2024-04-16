 In a first, first-aid kit for 5,000 Prayagraj cops on poll duty in West UP - Hindustan Times
In a first, first-aid kit for 5,000 Prayagraj cops on poll duty in West UP

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 16, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Around 5,000 policemen from seven districts of Prayagraj zone have been assigned for poll duties in eight districts of western UP

Police personnel on poll duty will be given first-aid kits and refreshments. The initiative is mooted by ADG (Prayagraj Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar. The kit aims to protect cops from the blazing summer heat.

The kit given to cops on poll duty. (Sourced)
The kit given to cops on poll duty.

Around 5,000 policemen from seven districts of Prayagraj zone--Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur--have been assigned for poll duties in eight districts of western UP including Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaf zaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit where polling will be held on April 19. The batches of policemen were dispatched for election duties on Monday.

Banda police will be the first to be deployed on poll duties and, as such, the initiative will be launched with them. Superintendent of police Ankur Agarwal oversaw the physical and mental checkup of police personnel under his jurisdiction.

The kit given to Banda police has basic medicines such as ORS packets, tablets for fever, vomiting and other allergies, cotton and bandages. Fruits and water bottles were also given to them.

Firearms were properly cleaned, oiled and marked before they were handed over to policemen for poll duties.

PHOTO: The kit given to policemen dispatched for poll duties in West UP

Tuesday, April 16, 2024
