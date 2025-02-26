In disguise for 10 days, ‘killer’ son’s luck finally runs out

After brutally murdering his parents, a man from Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj changed his location several times and disguised his looks to avoid police capture for 10 days before his luck finally ran out on Tuesday. Police printed posters with his pictures and inquired with people in nearly 90 villages as their search extended to as far as Prayagraj and Pratapgarh, officials said.

Identified as Vrishket alias Lala, 32, the accused avoided established routes to first reach Rae Bareli after the murders, police said. Later, he even went to Unchahar and Pratapgarh where he worked as a daily wager for three-four days.

The murders took place in the couple’s house in Mohanlalganj on February 15 when the accused, Vrishket alias Lala, beat his parents to death with a hammer after an argument over property, deputy commissioner of police (South) Nipun Agarwal said.

Vrishket had been on the run ever since, frequently changing his location and hiding behind his changed appearances. He grew his beard and shortened his hair so that he could remain anonymous even as police looked for him in nearly 90 villages, the DCP added.

DCP Agarwal said, “Pamphlets with the photo of the accused were shared with police teams in Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Over days, the police scanned through 200 CCTV footage and showed his pictures to people in 80 to 90 villages. On Tuesday, Vrishket was caught from the highway near Lalpur Bus Stand Police Station area of Nigoha and booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS.”

During his interrogation, the accused claimed that he wanted to surrender before a court and was collecting money by working, officials said.

Mohanlaganj assistant commissioner of police Rajneesh Verma said as his father had sold some land about a year ago, the accused feared that he would also sell the remaining 17 bigha or over 10 acre of land that he owned. “On February 15, there was an argument between the accused and his father regarding the sale, after which he killed his father and mother by hitting them on the head with a hammer,” the ACP added.