In Gorakhpur, BJP chief Nitin Nabin hits back at Rahul Gandhi over debate challenge to PM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate, asserting that Gandhi lacked the capability to counter the prime minister’s vision, commitment and political dedication. BJP national president Nitin Nabin at a public meeting in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Describing Rahul Gandhi as a “part-time politician” and a “political tourist”, Nabin said he could not match the 24-hour commitment and dedication of a leader working for welfare of the marginalised communities.

Addressing a gathering at the MP Inter College ground in Gorakhpur ahead of the ‘Save Democracy, End Anarchy’ padyatra, Nabin said Rahul Gandhi had no moral right to challenge Prime Minister Modi to a debate through a video message, as “he lacked the ability to respond to the prime minister’s political tapasya (dedication and sacrifice).”

The BJP national president also took another swipe at Gandhi, remarking, “His launching pad itself is faulty, as it produces a leader like him.”

Criticising Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, Nabin described them as two political “Yuvraj” (princes) and accused them of being more concerned about protecting their family interests than working for public welfare.

Nabin also criticised the Congress over the Emergency, alleging that the party had undermined democratic institutions and constitutional values during its rule, despite now projecting itself as a champion of the Constitution.

Addressing the gathering, Union minister of state for finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to mislead the public and weaken democratic institutions.

Chaudhary said statements made by Opposition leaders were exposing their intentions, alleging that while some were talking about regime change, others were drawing inspiration from developments in Bangladesh.

Referring to the opposition’s criticism of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission, Chaudhary alleged that opposition parties questioned constitutional institutions whenever they faced electoral defeats instead of accepting the people’s mandate.

Reacting to remarks by Samajwadi Party leader S.T. Hasan concerning the birthplace of Lord Ram, he said opposition leaders had repeatedly made controversial statements about religious beliefs and traditions.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and Union minister of state (independent charge) for skill development Jayant Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, Union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan and several other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.