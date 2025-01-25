In hotseat Milkipur, U.P. CM says SP has always insulted Ambedkar

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) has always insulted Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and given patronage to mafias. UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Ayodhya’s Milkipur assembly where bypolls will be held on Feb 5. (Sourced)

Addressing a public rally for BJP candidate Chandrabhan Paswan in Ayodhya’s Milkipur assembly segment where bypoll will be held on February 5, the CM said, “During the Samajwadi Party government, Dalits were at the receiving end. Goons used to grab their land by just placing a flag.”

He also indicated to change the name of Harringtonganj block in Milkipur as it represented ‘slavery mindset’. Terming the SP a ‘parivarvadi’ party, Yogi also made a mention of Ayodhya’s Moeed Khan who is jail on charges of raping a Dalit girl.

“Moeed Khan, who played with the honour of a Dalit daughter, is the hero of Samajwadi Party. Unfortunately, the SP MP from Ayodhya carries Moeed Khan on his head,” the CM said. Yogi was referring to the alleged association of Khan with the Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad and the Samajwadi Party.

“Those who support Moeed Khan must not be allowed to win in Milkipur,” the CM said. “However, this government (BJP govt) has reined in criminals. Now, no one can grab land of any poor,” he added. “Harringtonganj should also be renamed after Swami Vamdev or as Vishnu Nagar. If SP had its way, it would have removed your name from Ayodhya,” said the CM.

He further said mafias close to the Samajwadi Party have been sent to hell. “In the entire country, people are talking about the U.P. police and praising it,” the CM said. He also made a mention of a UP Police inspector who recently died fighting criminals.

About Uttar Pradesh celebrating its 75th year of notification on Friday, the CM said: “Today is U.P Diwas. In 1950, a notification was issued in the name of U.P. on this day. At that time, Varanasi and Rampur were added to U.P.”

He also talked about Ayodhya becoming the first solar city of the state and various other development projects in the temple town. “Deepotsav has given a new identity to Ayodhya. Milkipur will also be developed on similar lines,” he said.

On the occasion, Adityanath also referred to BJP’s victory in the recently concluded bypolls on seven assembly constituencies out of nine that went to poll. Referring to the BJP’s recent victory on seven out of nine assembly seats, including Katherai, Majhawan and others, the CM urged people to vote for the BJP and break all previous victory margins of Milkipur.

He also listed out several projects rolled out by the state government in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar. “We have named Kannauj Medical College in the name of Babasaheb,” Yogi said. About his entire cabinet taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on January 22, he said: “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to serve devotees coming from all over the country and the world to Prayagraj.”

“In the 10 days, 10 crore devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni in Prayagraj. Only India and China have more than 45 crore population. But around 45 crore devotees are expected in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26,” the CM said.

Further attacking the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said: “ The Mahakumbh has only one message that this country will remain united.” “Politics of jativad-parivarvad is being pursued by those who only care about their family,” the CM said.

“Dr Lohia had said that those who are caught up in the trap of property and progeny are not socialists. But today’s socialists are caught up in the trap of property only,” he said. The CM accused the Samajwadi Party of carrying out a misinformation campaign on Mahakumbh.

The Samajwadi Party had even objected when Ram Lalla was enthroned on January 22, 2024 in Ayodhya, he said. About the firing on karsevaks in Ayodhya during the SP regime in October 1990, the CM said: “This is the same Samajwadi Party whose hands are stained with the blood of karsevaks.”

He also mentioned the naming of Ayodhya airport after Maharshi Valmik. He said the state government had carried out beautification work of Sant Ravidas’s birthplace Seer Govardhan, Maharishi Valmiki’s meditation place in Lalapur, Sant Tulsidas’s Rajapur, beautification of Bijli Pasi’s fort in Lucknow and Maharaja Suheldev’s Vijay Smarak in Bahraich.

“This (BJP) government has constituted three female battalions of the PAC in the name of Veerangana Uda Devi, Jhalkari Bai and Avanti Bai, whereas the SP government had dissolved 54 companies of the PAC,” the CM said.

The Milkipur assembly seat fell vacant after Samajwadi Party MLA from the seat Awadhesh Prasad defeated two-time BJP MP from Faizabad Lallu Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Samajwadi Party has reposed faith in Awadhesh Prasad by giving ticket to his son Ajeet Prasad for the Milkipur assembly bypoll.