‘In next 3-4 years Uttar Pradesh will become self-sufficient in pulse production’

In the next three to four years, Uttar Pradesh will become self-sufficient in pulse production, said a government spokesman here on Monday adding the results of the seven-year efforts following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions had been remarkable. To increase pulse production in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has prepared an action plan for Arhar, Urad, and Moong. Under this, 27,200 hectares of crop demonstrations will be organised under the National Food Security Mission scheme. (For representation)

“During 2016-217 to 2023-2024, there has been an approximately 36% increase in pulse production. During this period, the production of pulses increased from 2.394 million metric tons to 3.255 million metric tons,” he informed.

To increase pulse production in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has prepared an action plan for Arhar, Urad, and Moong. Under this, 27,200 hectares of crop demonstrations will be organised under the National Food Security Mission scheme.

Accordingly, the target is set for the distribution of 31,553 quintals of seeds and the production of 27,356 quintals of certified seeds under the National Food Security Mission for pulses. To strengthen the seed system, 14 seed hubs have been prepared.

To ensure fair prices for the produce of pulse crops in the market, the government is also ensuring the procurement of all these crops at MSP. To encourage farmers to produce these crops, the MSP for pulses is being increased more compared to other crops.

According to the spokesman, model pulse villages will be developed in the leading pulse production districts of Bundelkhand - Banda, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, and Lalitpur.

It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh is the largest producer and consumer state of pulses. However, only half of the consumption is produced in the state. According to the strategy, the goal is to increase the per hectare yield from 14 quintals to 16 quintals in the specified time frame.

“After achieving record production in food grains, the government is now thinking beyond food security to nutritional security. Pulses will play the most important role in this,” he claimed.