In Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi invokes Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday recalled his family’s long association with Rae Bareli and invoked former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru (his great-grandfather) and Indira Gandhi (grandmother). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Rae Bareli on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

Those (his family members) who have learnt politics in Rae Bareli have become prime ministers of the country, Rahul Gandhi said at public meetings in the constituency. It was his first visit here after filing his nomination on May 3.

He addressed four public rallies in four out of five assembly segments of the constituency.

“The relationship between Rae Bareli and my family is probably the oldest. There is probably no other family that has a 100-year-old relationship. My great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru first came here about 100 years ago. There was an agitation of farmers and firing took place on them. The people of Rae Bareli taught him politics. This is not an ordinary thing. Those who were given lessons in politics in Rae Bareli became prime minister of India,” he said.

“The political relationship and the family relationship are two different things. After walking 4000 km, I opened a shop of love in the market of hatred. You have opened a mall or supermarket of love. I am happy I am here to serve you and fight for your dreams,” he said.

He also referred to the days of Indira Gandhi when the banks were nationalised and the Green Revolution was unleashed. Then came his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2024, and it was now his turn, he said.

Rahul Gandhi listed development projects that the Congress government brough to Rae Bareli and Amethi. He mentioned the Rail Coach Factory, National Thermal Power Corporation, AIIMS, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Academy, Footwear Design Development Institute and said the BJP government has blocked certain projects like AIIMS.

He also said the “Agniveer” scheme of short-duration recruitment in the defence forces would be scrapped if the people voted the Congress to power

Rahul Gandhi questioned the BJP’s “400 par” slogan and said Modi will not be the prime minister after June 4, when the poll results are scheduled to be declared.

He said the BJP government has waived loans of leading industrialists worth ₹16 lakh crore, which, he said, was equivalent to MNREGA wages of 24 years.

He also said 22 industrialists have assets equivalent to what 70% of the country’s population has. He also targeted the media accusing it of being friends with Adani and Ambani, the two leading industrial houses.

Posters and hoardings carrying the slogans “Rae Bareli Ke Rahul” came up all over the constituency and formed the backdrop of the dais from where Rahul Gandhi addressed his public meetings.

Priyanka Gandhi, who accompanied Rahul Gandhi at the first two public meetings at Maharajganj (Bachhrawan) and Gurbaxganj (Harchandpur), said the candidate from Rae Bareli is her brother who walked 4000 km from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir and undertook the nyay yatra from Manipur to Mumbai.

“You will not get a better MP. Send a message to the country because we are launching a new way of politics to serve the people,” she said.

Rae Bareli will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20.

Moments of mirth were witnessed during Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Rae Bareli on Monday. As the crowd, in a lighter vein, apparently asked him when he proposed to get married, Rahul Gandhi responded in Maharajganj: “Ab jaldi hi karni padegi (Will have to do it soon now).”

Initially, the question from the audience was not clearly audible but people present there said it was about Rahul’s marriage.

When Rahul Gandhi was lauding his sister Priyanka Gandhi for working hard in the constituency, someone from the crowd put a question. Priyanka Gandhi smiled at the question and asked Rahul Gandhi to reply.

“Pehle iska jawab do (reply to this first),” Priyanka said. At this, Rahul asked what the question is and after hearing the same from the audience, he replied “jaldi karni padegi. I will have to do it soon).”

“People of Rae Bareli dance well”

Stating that he had addressed nearly 80 public meetings in 2024 polls, Rahul Gandhi said he enjoyed the Rae Bareli meetings the most. When the Congress campaign song was played at Gurbaxganj, people clapped and raised their hands, prompting Rahul Gandhi to say, “This is a good song and the people of Rae Bareli dance well.”