In run-up to investors’ summit-23, CM Yogi meets USISPF delegation

Lucknow: A day after meeting India’s ambassadors to 15 countries, chief minister Yogi Adityanath met a 30-member of delegation of US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) here on Tuesday, to step up efforts to attract investment to Uttar Pradesh at the Global Investors’ Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) proposed to be organized in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 next year.

“The GIS-2023 is an excellent opportunity for investors and an occasion to strengthen bilateral trade relations between India and the USA,” said Yogi while interacting with the USISPF delegation here on Tuesday amid state government’s efforts to make the state a global hub for industrial investment.

Yogi, who met India’s ambassadors/high commissioners to 15 countries on Monday, had made a strong pitch for investment in the state ahead of GIS-2023. His meeting with the USISPF assumes significance as the UP government is getting ready to hold roadshows in different countries, including the US, in the next few weeks to attract investment to Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was India’s biggest state with a population of 250 million. It had a large land bank and had worked out industry-friendly policies. He said the law-and-order situation in the state was better and the USISPF could play a major role in making the state a trillion-ollar economy.

Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar made a presentation about the state’s infrastructure in road, rail, waterways and civil aviation sectors. He also briefly spoke about the progress of the defence manufacturing corridor and the state government’s 25 sectoral policies. Those present at the meeting included USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi, Bank of the West president and CEO Nandita Bakshi, Spice Jet chairman Ajay Singh, Meta (Facebook) public policy head Rajiv Agarwal, Standard Chartered CEO Zarin Daruwala, former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibbal and CEOs working in health, defence, education, banking, aviation and social media sectors along with office-bearers of USISPF.

Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pointed out that Uttar Pradesh could become the growth engine of India. He said the state was ready to play this role. It had emerged as the best destination for investors in view of state government’s efforts in the past five years. It had a big market with US companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, Pepsico, Synopsys and Walmart already working in the state.

Yogi said all these companies had a good experience of working in UP and the state government was taking care of their business interests.

He said the state government was committed to protecting the interests of all those making investments in the state. The state government would provide all possible help to the investors.

What they said:

USISPF president- Mukesh Aghi

“The chief minister has done an excellent job in law and order and infrastructure development in the state. This could not have been imagined in the state earlier. Now companies of USA and China are looking towards Uttar Pradesh. USISPF is ready to welcome the chief minister for global roadshow ahead of GIS-2023. US-UP Strategic Partnership Forum would be constituted on the pattern of USISPF.”

Chief sustainability officer, Renew Power Foundation- Vaishali Sinha

“Uttar Pradesh has industry-friendly atmosphere. We are ready to be a partner in achieving the objective of making UP self-reliant in energy sector”.

Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary

“Uttar Pradesh should make efforts to take direct benefits of strengthening of Indo-US relations.”

CEO, Standard Chartered- Zarin Daruwala

“We are considering a proposal to start trade partnership in Uttar Pradesh. We will have to provide finance to local entrepreneurs and work for branding of their production.”

Spicejet chairman- Ajay Singh

“We are working on development of a big cargo hub at Jewar airport.”

Public Policy Head, Meta (Facebook)-Rajiv Agarwal

“As per plan, we will cooperate to provide digital literacy to entrepreneurs in five districts in the first phase. We will connect them to the digital market if their trade is not online.”

CEO, Bank of the West- Nandita Bakshi

“We have felt the change of positivity in UP from Lucknow airport to here. To be a partner in development of Uttar Pradesh is a matter of pride.”