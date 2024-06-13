In the land of Ram, traders say compensated, not rehabilitated

The district administration’s clarification that it had paid ₹1,500 crore as compensation to people who lost their lands to development projects in the temple town may just be one side of the story. On the other side are many individuals, who despite receiving compensation amounts, find themselves displaced and struggling to survive. (File)

Ajay Sahu was the owner of a grocery business on a stretch that was renamed Ram Path. When the redevelopment of the 13-kilometre stretch was ordered, his 400-square-foot shop was completely acquired by the district administration. He was told that his shop was situated on Nazul land and, as such, he was liable for only ₹1.5 lakh as compensation. Even though he has received the said amount, he said he was unemployed. Ram Path was developed at ₹845 crore.

A sum of ₹114.69 crore was the restitution amount spent on Ram Path, district magistrate Nitish Kumar said on Monday.

Similarly, Sunny Gupta used to sell religious objects at his 100 sq ft shop on Bhakti Path. For the widening of the stretch, his was among the many shops that were acquired by the administration. He, too, was told that his shop was on Nazul land and, thus, was offered a paltry sum of ₹1.25 lakh as compensation. Sunny said he was now paying ₹14,000 as rent for his new store. “After paying the rent amount, covering other expenses is a challenging task for me.”

“When officers were inquiring about my shop, they promised to give me a handsome amount. I was also promised a store at ADA Building in Ayodhya. After I signed the documents, however, I was given only ₹1.5 lakhs. Nothing else,” Purushottam Jha, who was the owner of a general store on Ram Janmabhoomi Path, said.

As per the district administration, a total of 1,845 land and building owners were affected when the development of Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Janmabhoomi Path was taken up. They were given ₹300.67 crore as compensation, according to official figures issued on Monday.

Similarly, families and farmers who lost their land to construction and land acquisition for the Ayodhya airport were rehabilitated, the DM had said, adding ₹952.39 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of landowners/building owners.

However, some of the affected farmers claimed that there were significant differences in the compensation amount paid for residential and non-residential land taken for the airport project.

Triloki Yadav, a farmer from Ganja Baba Mathiya village, said the compensation amount for his land was significantly less than what many others got. He said he should have been compensated as per the standards of an urban area since his land came under the jurisdiction of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. Farmers Siyaram Yadav, Sridev Baksh Verma, Suresh Yadav and Ramji made similar claims and filed objections with the authority concerned.

The president of Ayodhya Traders’ Union, Nand Kumar Gupta, said the body had launched a campaign to ensure justice for the displaced traders. The union is demanding ₹10 lakh as compensation for each such trader.

The DM, on Monday, released details of the compensation amounts in response to rumours on social media that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Ayodhya Lok Sabha seat in the recent elections due to public resentment as people were not compensated for giving up their lands.