After seven years a former SDM, some cops and few others were booked on Sunday on the orders of the court. In Uttar Pradesh: Post legal intervention, cops register assault, demolition case after 7 years (file)

The Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) police finally registered the case about the May 2017 incident involving a lawyer and his family, on Sunday.

The accused including the then SDM, cops and few others have been booked under different sections of the IPC including 392 (robbery), 147 (rioting), 506 (criminal intimidation).

As per the FIR, Awadesh Dwivedi, a resident of Mampur village in BKT and a lawyer by profession alleged that on May 2017, the then SDM Jyotsna Yadav, along with police personnel from BKT police station, some people who were dressed as lawyers, few others who were builders had visited his house started and hurled abuses at his wife and son.

Dwivedi claimed in the FIR that soon a mob arrived with a JCB machine and demolished pillars of his house sans notice.

“When my wife and son protested against the demolition, the authorities started taking them to the police station. When my minor son tried to capture the incident on phone, his mobile was snatched away too,” he said adding that his mobile too was snatched when he also attempted to similarly capture the illegal act on his phone.

“They snatched my mobile as well and thrashed me. The cops also took away ₹12000 cash and jewelry,” he said.

The complainant claimed that the authorities also dug up the foundation of his house and his son, sister-in-law’s two daughters and his wife were assaulted on the road and then taken to the police station for protesting against the illegal action. “They tore the clothes of my wife and detained them for 8 hours where they beat her black and blue,” Dwivedi claimed.