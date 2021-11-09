Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In Varanasi, 500 boats to get CNG engines by Dev Deepawali
In Varanasi, 500 boats to get CNG engines by Dev Deepawali

Nearly 500 diesel engine boats of around 1700 plying on the Ganga river in Varanasi will be converted into CNG engine boats by Dev Deepawali falling on November 19
177 boats of these 500 boats have already been fitted with CNG engines (Pic for representation)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 09:00 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi

General manager, Varanasi Smart City, D Vasudevam, said 177 of these big and small boats had already been fitted with CNG engines. The work, which started nearly nine months ago, is being done by GAIL India Limited under its corporate social responsibility with a budget of 29 crore.

The CNG engines are eco-friendly and economical. Installing it in a small boat costs 1.5 lakh and in a big boat around 2.5 lakh. A free CNG kit each is also being installed on the boats.

There is a “daughter station” at the ghat itself. A dispenser has also been installed on the jetty. Boatmen say they are covering twice the distance with a CNG engine at half the cost. Tourists are also feeling good as their boat rides have now become pleasant.

A “daughter station” is the one which is not connected to natural gas pipelines. At these stations, CNG is transported through mobile cascades and then dispensed to vehicles through CNG dispensers.

CNG will also reduce pollution

The CNG-based engine reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 7% to 11% compared to diesel and petrol engines. Besides, pollution is also reduced due to the absence of gases like sulphur dioxide. When a boat is operated with a diesel engine, toxic fumes are released which is very harmful to the people living nearby whereas this is not the case with CNG.

Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
