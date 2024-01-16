Inaugural solar boat ready for operation on Saryu River ahead of consecration

In pursuit of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to transform Ayodhya into a model solar city, a solar power-enabled e-boat is set for launch on the Saryu River, said a government spokesman here on Tuesday. For Representation: Ghats are lit on the banks of River Saryu ahead of Deepotsav. (PTI)

“The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) has outlined the regular operation plan for this boat service on the Saryu River in Ayodhya. The boat has been assembled on the banks of Saryu Ghat, with its spare parts and accessories sourced from different corners of the country,” the spokesperson stated.

Currently, one boat has been fully assembled and is undergoing testing. It is expected to be inaugurated by CM Yogi before the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22, paving the way for the regular operation of similar boats soon.

“It is a dual-mode operating boat that runs on 100 percent solar electric power. In addition to solar charging, it can also be operated using electric energy. Notably, this boat belongs to the catamaran category, where two hull structures can be joined to form one boat structure,” the spokesperson explained.

Constructed with a lightweight and durable fiberglass body, this boat ensures noise-free and environmentally friendly operation. The boat is reportedly furnished with exceptional features, including remote viewing capabilities.

With a capacity to accommodate up to 30 passengers, it will operate from the Naya ghat. The boat tour spans about one hour to 45 minutes, allowing passengers to explore the historical temples and heritage sites along the riverbanks. Despite its current operational duration, the boat boasts greater capacity and can manage a propulsion timeframe of 5 to 6 hours on a full charge.

Between January 17 and 18, the boat will undergo various testing procedures, including waterproofing. Following successful testing, it is scheduled to be inaugurated before the Pran Pratishtha programme scheduled for January 22.