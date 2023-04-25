Increased surveillance, testing reduced malaria cases, says official

Increased testing has resulted in early detection and treatment of malaria cases in Uttar Pradesh, said officials of the vector-borne disease control programme.

(For representation)

“Over the past few years, we’ve increased the surveillance and testing for malaria cases. Giving radical treatment after early diagnosis ensured that the persons infected with vector-borne diseases do not spread them further,” said Dr Vikas Singhal, joint-director of vector-borne diseases in the state health department, on Monday.

According to the health department data, the state reported 92,732 malaria cases in 2019 against 7,039 in 2022 when 83,22,741 tests were performed.

“Malaria is transmitted with (female Anopheles) mosquito bite. People can get malaria with a bite from an infected mosquito, who has earlier fed on the blood of an infected person,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors.

“Our strategy has changed over the past few years. Instead of starting an annual campaign during monsoon, we start with the measures early, even before the monsoon arrives. This strategy proved vital in reducing cases as more people became aware to act smartly against mosquitoes,” added Dr Singhal.

The symptoms of malaria include headache, vomiting, shivering with cold, weakness/fatigue, muscle pain, sweating while fever comes down. “Early diagnosis and treatment reduce the impact on a patient and the recovery is early,” said Dr Singhal.

Year Test Malaria case in UP

2019 58,54,414 92732

2020 27,76,349 28668

2021 42,45,089 10792

2022 83,22,741 7039