INDIA bloc collapsing, BJP expanding its footprint, says Sudhanshu Trivedi

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday asserted that the Opposition INDIA bloc was “steadily collapsing” across the country, while the BJP continued to expand its political footprint, including in key municipal corporations. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has asked the Samajwadi Party whether the INDIA bloc still exists in Uttar Pradesh. (FILE PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters here, Trivedi said the party had registered a strong presence in recent civic body elections in Delhi (MCD bypolls), Kerala and Maharashtra.

“For the first time, the BJP has got a mayor in Thiruvananthapuram, ending over 40 years of communist rule. The Maharashtra results also show that Opposition parties, driven by frustration and vote-bank politics, are steadily disintegrating,” he said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that governments run by INDIA bloc parties were displaying “anti-democratic conduct”, citing the suicide of a booth level officer (BLO) in West Bengal, alleged media suppression in Punjab and judicial intimidation in Tamil Nadu. “These incidents show a complete lack of faith in transparent democratic processes,” he said.

Posing a direct question to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Trivedi asked whether the INDIA bloc still existed in Uttar Pradesh. Referring to recent elections, he said the SP won just one seat in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, while alliance partners fought separately in Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra.

“After Delhi, Mumbai and Patna, Akhilesh Yadav must tell the people of UP — does the INDIA bloc still exist or has it already collapsed?” he asked.

Trivedi said the country faced a clear choice between “development and social harmony under Prime Minister Narendra Modi or a fragmented and directionless Opposition.”