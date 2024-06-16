INDIA bloc is alliance of hope: Ajay Rai

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country. He said that in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, people across the nation supported the alliance with full love and trust. Ajay Rai greets Priya Saroj in Pindara on Sunday. (HT)

Rai made these remarks during a thanksgiving meeting held at Pindara assembly constituency, which falls under the Machhalishahar parliamentary constituency, in honour of the newly-elected MP from Machhalishahar, Priya Saroj.

Rai said that the primary objective of forming this alliance was to advocate for the rights of the deprived, oppressed, neglected, farmers, women, Dalits, backward societies, tribals, and youth across the country.

Rai said that the entire nation supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “The people of the country voted to safeguard democracy, the constitution, and reservation. I am proud that the people of my Pindra community extended their full support in upholding Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to protect the Constitution,” he said.

He also highlighted that the 2024 elections provided a glimpse into the future of 2027. “The greatest strength of our country’s constitution is its ability to navigate through every crisis. The mandate of 2024 is against Modi ji. This is just the beginning. We will stand with full strength till the end,” he said.

“In this election, the people of Banaras have shown that they do not tolerate arrogance,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Priya Saroj expressed her pride and happiness at representing the Machhalishahar Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of the INDIA bloc. She extended heartfelt gratitude to Ajay Rai for his support.

“I will stand with you in every struggle. I will raise issues of inflation, MSP, women’s safety, and farmers in the House,” she asserted.

Ajay Rai and Priya Saroj also garlanded the statue of Saint Shri 1008 Bhagirath Maharaj on the campus of Shri Bhagirath Maharaj Inter College.