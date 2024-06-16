 INDIA bloc is alliance of hope: Ajay Rai - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

INDIA bloc is alliance of hope: Ajay Rai

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Rai said that the primary objective of forming this alliance was to advocate for the rights of the deprived, oppressed, neglected, farmers, women, Dalits, backward societies, tribals, and youth across the country.

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country. He said that in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, people across the nation supported the alliance with full love and trust.

Ajay Rai greets Priya Saroj in Pindara on Sunday. (HT)
Ajay Rai greets Priya Saroj in Pindara on Sunday. (HT)

Rai made these remarks during a thanksgiving meeting held at Pindara assembly constituency, which falls under the Machhalishahar parliamentary constituency, in honour of the newly-elected MP from Machhalishahar, Priya Saroj.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rai said that the primary objective of forming this alliance was to advocate for the rights of the deprived, oppressed, neglected, farmers, women, Dalits, backward societies, tribals, and youth across the country.

Rai said that the entire nation supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “The people of the country voted to safeguard democracy, the constitution, and reservation. I am proud that the people of my Pindra community extended their full support in upholding Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to protect the Constitution,” he said.

He also highlighted that the 2024 elections provided a glimpse into the future of 2027. “The greatest strength of our country’s constitution is its ability to navigate through every crisis. The mandate of 2024 is against Modi ji. This is just the beginning. We will stand with full strength till the end,” he said.

“In this election, the people of Banaras have shown that they do not tolerate arrogance,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Priya Saroj expressed her pride and happiness at representing the Machhalishahar Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of the INDIA bloc. She extended heartfelt gratitude to Ajay Rai for his support.

“I will stand with you in every struggle. I will raise issues of inflation, MSP, women’s safety, and farmers in the House,” she asserted.

Ajay Rai and Priya Saroj also garlanded the statue of Saint Shri 1008 Bhagirath Maharaj on the campus of Shri Bhagirath Maharaj Inter College.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / INDIA bloc is alliance of hope: Ajay Rai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On