India successfully grows anti-malarial plant ‘artemisia’, says CSIR-CIMAP director
Artemisia plant, which is used for developing artemisinin (drug) and its derivatives for treating acute malaria and parasitic worm (helminth) infections, will now be grown in India, for which it was largely dependent on China which is its largest and natural grower.
“Because the artemisia plant is naturally found primarily in China, it uses the plant to prepare artemisinin and export it to other countries. India was likewise reliant on China, but considerable research by the CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) resulted in the development of a new species with a high concentration of artemisinin content of 1.2%. With more than 200 varieties, the chemical extracted from the plant is used to make artemisinin, which is further used in making drugs for meningitis treatments. This plant is proving to be life-saving for meningitis patients,” said Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director of CSIR-CIMAP in a recently held technology transfer programme.
As per the report published in the journal of medicinal and aromatic plant sciences this variety will benefit both farmers and industries involved in Artemisia cultivation/business. The industry may benefit from the reduced production cost by a margin of 20%.
It was demonstrated that the cultivation of ‘artemisia annua’ provides a high return ( ₹65,000 per hectare) to the farmers in a short span of about four months. This drug is presently being exported to several countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Myanmar and Cambodia.
CSIR-CIMAP, Lucknow recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chennai-based Sattva Vaid Natures Global Pvt Ltd for the technology related to the cultivation and processing of anti-malarial plant artemisia. Under the agreement, the company’s representatives, with the support of CSIR-CIMAP, will receive training in the technology of extracting artemisinin from the cultivation of artemisia crop (Artemisia Annua) from high-quality and yielding seeds of the CIM-Sanjeevani variety.
CIM-Sanjeevani results from extensive breeding work carried out in the past 12 years. It has been developed from poly cross progenesis between two existing varieties, Jeevan Raksha and CIM Arogya, as per the Journal.
“The company would engage with farmers on a contract basis to cultivate artemisia. Farmers’ vegetables will be purchased at fixed prices by the corporation, resulting in higher profits for farmers,” said Shri Shrenik Modi, director of M/s Sattva Veda Natures Global Private Limited Chennai.
Naresh Kumar, administrative officer of CSIR-CIMAP and Shrenik Modi, director at Sattva Ved Natures Global Pvt Ltd signed the contract, after that, the MoU was exchanged between Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director of CSIR-CIMAP, Lucknow and Shrenik Modi, director of M/s Sattva Veda Natures Global Pvt Ltd, Chennai.
Hoshiarpur police to grill Lawrence Bishnoi in 2019 extortion, shooting case
The Hoshiarpur police on Monday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been identified as the “main mastermind” in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, in a case of firing outside the house of a liquor contractor in December 2019. The Hoshiarpur police secured the gangster's transit remand and took him away. In the afternoon, he was produced in a Hoshiarpur court, which sent him to police remand till July 18.
Ludhiana | GADVASU issues advisory to avert damage to fish ponds during monsoon
Although monsoon is a favourable season for fish farming, smart water management skills are required to avert any unforeseen damage to fish ponds and loss of fish stock. Meera D Ansal, dean, College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), shared important management practices for fish farming in the monsoon season. Ansal advised to plant pond dykes with grass to check erosion.
Sangam city administration makes arrangements for safe Kanwar Yatra
Prayagraj administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring all facilities to Kanwariyas who will arrive in large numbers to fetch Ganga water from the ghats. Barricading has been installed in the river to ensure that Kanwariyas do not go into the deep water while taking water. District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri and SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey held a meeting with officials and issued instructions for a peaceful conclusion of the Kanwar Yatra.
AIT ex-chief’s arrest: VB probe points to multicrore scam
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last Wednesday for alleged irregularities during Bassi's tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, had misused his post to benefit a number of firms and individuals known to him, the probe has found so far. Bassi had earlier denied any wrongdoing while alleging political vendetta behind his arrest. Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021.
77th Founder’s Day: MBD Group distributes ration at old age homes in Ludhiana
On the occasion of 77th Founder's Day, MBD Group organised a series of corporate social responsibility activities, including plantation drives, snack and movie shows for underprivileged children as well as ration distribution and special lunch at old age homes. Through AKM Charitable Trust, MBD Group extended its support to projects such as empowering girl child with education, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra was a firm believer in the power and potential of education.
