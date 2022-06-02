‘India to become 5 trillion dollar economy soon’

VARANASI Union heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said here on Thursday that the goal to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy would be achieved in the near future. Addressing a press conference on completion of eight years of the Modi government, Pandey said, “Indian economy has already reached 3 trillion dollars. We will soon achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to make our country a five trillion dollar economy.” Asked by which year, Pandey said, “Soon, in the near future.” Pandey said, “India has taken significant leap in ease of doing business ranking in the world. It is now among the top five countries of the world in ease of doing business.” He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was now laying emphasis on ease of living. He said that agri exports registered a growth of 23% in the past 10 months and 15 new AIIMSes were built in the past few years. Pandey also said that the foreign exchange reserve has doubled in the past eight years. Poverty in the country had come down from 22% to less than 10% in the past eight years. Citing the achievements of the union government in the past eight years, he claimed that a lot of work had been done in every sector.

