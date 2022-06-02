‘India to become 5 trillion dollar economy soon’
VARANASI Union heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said here on Thursday that the goal to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy would be achieved in the near future. Addressing a press conference on completion of eight years of the Modi government, Pandey said, “Indian economy has already reached 3 trillion dollars. We will soon achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to make our country a five trillion dollar economy.” Asked by which year, Pandey said, “Soon, in the near future.” Pandey said, “India has taken significant leap in ease of doing business ranking in the world. It is now among the top five countries of the world in ease of doing business.” He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was now laying emphasis on ease of living. He said that agri exports registered a growth of 23% in the past 10 months and 15 new AIIMSes were built in the past few years. Pandey also said that the foreign exchange reserve has doubled in the past eight years. Poverty in the country had come down from 22% to less than 10% in the past eight years. Citing the achievements of the union government in the past eight years, he claimed that a lot of work had been done in every sector.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
