Indian Army’s might to be displayed at Mahakumbh ’25

PRAYAGRAJ: Crores of pilgrims, saints and domestic and foreign tourists coming to Mahakumbh-2025 will get an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Indian Army’s might and bravery. Review meeting underway in Prayagraj . (HT)

As part of a first-of-its kind initiative for Mahakumbh-2025, the Prayagraj Mela Authority officials have asked Army officers to propose setting up a makeshift ‘Army Museum’ in the sprawling tent city that would come up for the mega once-in-12-years religious fair.

A formal request in this regard was made on Tuesday during a meeting at the Prayagraj Mela Authority office in the presence of Kumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand and district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal, informed district officials.

During the meeting, it was decided that an ‘Army Museum’ would be set up in the fair in which combat equipment and weapons of the Indian Army and its war glory would be displayed to allow visitors, especially the youth coming from different corners of India and abroad, to see the bravery and the power of the Indian Army, they added.

The initiative would be a special attraction for the visitors, said Vijay Kiran Anand .

Along with this, progress of approved beautification work was also reviewed in the meeting. Senior officials reiterated that Prayagraj was to be developed like Tirupati and other world-class spiritual tourism centres before Mahakumbh-2025.

All government buildings falling within the designated fair area would be aligned on the lines of shops and offices on Mahatma Gandhi Marg and Sardar Patel Marg to provide uniformity. In this, there will be arrangements for specific colours to be accorded to the buildings and proper facade lighting etc.

Around 64 traffic junctions were developed ahead of the Kumbh-2019. This time anotther 39 traffic junctions will be developed afresh in Mahakumbh-2025. Theme lighting will be visible in the city and fair area from November 2024 to March 2025, as per officials .

Thematic gates will be set up at various entry points of the city and sculptures will be installed there . The tourism department has been asked to set up states’ pavilion at airport, railway station and other such places.

Likewise, delicacies from every state of the country will be available for the vsiitors in Mahakumbh-2025. For this, officers have been asked to prepare an action plan within two weeks. Designated parking and no parking spots, vending and no vending zones would also be created in the fair area, officials shared.