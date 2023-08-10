G20 University Connect session: Role of youth, India’s priorities discussed at IIM Lucknow

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIM-L) on Thursday hosted the G20 University Connect session in the light of upcoming meeting of the G20 summit under India’s presidency. The session was organised in collaboration with Research and Innovation System for Developing Countries and the ministry of external affairs (MEA). Participants at the G20 University Connect session at IIM Lucknow on August 10. (Sourced)

It was preceded by some college events like G20 Quiz, article writing competition and pottery making. All of them were aimed at engaging the youth in activities surrounding the upcoming summit. The University Connect began with the premiere of the official G20 video announcing the Indian presidency. The purpose was to foster insightful discussions on global economic challenges and opportunities while facilitating a fruitful exchange of knowledge to guide the national youth.

Speakers, who graced the event, shared with the students their views on the India’s G20 presidency. Director, IIM Lucknow, Prof Archana Shukla expressed her gratitude for the organisers for providing the institute a chance to host the event. She emphasised the importance of collective efforts amongst all member nations in solving the problems of sustainability, energy, climate, security and peace.

A lecture series was also started with an address by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary, MEA, and India’s former ambassador to Switzerland, Turkey and Egypt. He shared the story about the formation of the G20, India’s priorities under its presidency and the role of youth in this global dialogue.

He laid down seven priorities of the nation for the 2030 agenda setting, including climate financing, food security, and accelerating the pace of fulfilment of the SDGs among others. Former IPS officer Anand Maheshwari guided the youth as to how they should leverage the G20 discussions to their benefit. Balu Kenchappa, regional director, RBI Lucknow, talked about the role of different countries like the US, Japan, China in the financial development of the world as a whole and how India fit into this gamut of growth.