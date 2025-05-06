Indian pacer Mohd Shami receives death threat; 1 cr ransom demanded

MEERUT Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami allegedly received a death threat through email along with a demand for ₹1 crore, following which a case was registered at the cyber police station, Amroha police said. Mohd Shami, considered to be one of India’s premier fast bowlers, is a native of Sahaspur Alinagar village in the Didauli Kotwali area of Amroha district. (File Photo)

Superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand said the matter came to light following a complaint filed by a local resident and cricketer’s brother, Haseeb Ahmed. Shami, considered to be one of India’s premier fast bowlers, is a native of Sahaspur Alinagar village in the Didauli Kotwali area of Amroha district.

According to the complaint, an email was received from a sender identified as Rajput Sindhar threatening to kill Shami and a person named Prabhakara, along with a demand of ₹1 crore, Anand said.

The FIR was lodged on Monday on the orders of the SP, which named Rajput Sindhar as the sender of the threat email. The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 308(4) (extortion), Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 sections 66d and 66e.

Shami’s brother said, “Around 11pm on May 4, I accessed Shami’s email as I had to check some important mails. Among them, I found a mail threatening to kill Shami. Sent from the ID of Rajput Sindhar, it also mentioned the name Prabhakar from Bengaluru, a mobile number and a reference to ₹1 crore. But we don’t know the person.”

Haseeb Ahmed appealed to the UP Police to take appropriate and immediate action regarding the threat. A printed copy of the email was submitted as evidence along with the complaint.

The SP said: “The case has been referred to the cyber cell and the crime branch. It is being thoroughly investigated and we are trying to identify the accused.”