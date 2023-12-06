India’s progress extends beyond IT to include defence, nuclear, space missions, says Prof Balram Bhargava

India’s progress extends beyond Information Technology (IT) to include achievements in defence, nuclear capabilities, and space missions. We have reached significant milestones, such as launching lunar and solar missions, conducting the first nuclear test in Pokhran, and making notable contributions in the defence sector, said Padma Shri Professor Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Wednesday. Prof Balram Bhargava (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

Speaking as the chief guest at the 66th convocation of Lucknow University (LU), Prof Bhargava, who spearheaded the Indian response to the Covid-19 pandemic, provided an overview of India’s achievements in 75 years of independence. He emphasised that beyond IT, the mobile sector, cricket, and Bollywood, defense personnel have played a crucial role in protecting the nation and ensuring stability.

India has evolved from “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” to “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and now Jai Anusandhaan,” said Prof Bhargava.

Discussing the medical sector, he highlighted those one out of six doctors globally is Indian, along with one out of five nurses. Moreover, 65% of generic medicines and 60% of vaccines are produced in India. An alumnus of King George’s Medical University, which was formerly part of LU, Prof Bhargava motivated graduating students to prioritise punctuality, professional knowledge, competence, integrity, honesty in their professions, and the planting of trees.

LU conferred Honoris Causa on Sandeep Goyal, chairman, and managing director of Rediffusion, an independent advertising agency. Goyal, in his address, shared his educational journey, emphasising the importance of choosing a career based on personal choice rather than compulsion. He underscored the need for parents to support their children in making their own career decisions.

Minister of state for higher education and guest of honor, Rajni Tiwari, congratulated all the medal winners and highlighted LU’s strong alumni base worldwide. She emphasised the increased responsibility of medal winners and degree holders to contribute to the betterment of society.

LU vice-chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai listed the university’s accomplishments in the last four years, noting that it was the first university in the country to implement NEP 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic when academic work was conducted online.