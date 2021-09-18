Indie music is giving me greater satisfaction: Irshad Ryan

Musician-singer Irshad Ryan says Bollywood is his ultimate stop, but he wants to be known as an independent artiste.

“It’s every musician’s dream to work in the Indian film industry. I too came to Mumbai with singing dreams but took the music and guitar route to make a mark. But now, I am content doing live gigs, creating music, singing and performing in front of audience in India and abroad. Indie music is giving me greater satisfaction and I feel blessed that I am able to do it on international level,” says the singer, 27.

Born and brought up at Deogarh in Jharkhand he started doing music very early and was performing in other cities as well. “After class 12, I shifted to Noida to pursue VFX diploma and there I started learning in a music school. Here, I understood the nuances of music after four years when shifted to Mumbai.”

Luckily, he got his big break very early. “Soon, I made on-screen debuted as a musician in Arijit Singh’s chartbuster song Wafa ne bewafai ki hai which featured on Himesh Reshmmiya. My second film was Love Per Square Feet starring Vicky Kaushal and then I assisted Sajid-Wajid duo in film Daddy. I also featured in comedy show Drama Company.”

Ryan soon understood the ground reality. “I made guitar my strength as it’s a very competitive world out there. Soon, I started doing lot of live gigs which took me to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Sri Lanka. Now, I am doing music as well as singing besides my own music.”

His focus is now more on singing. “I have already done a song for a Punjabi music director, and I have recorded a song with composer Vivek Verma which we will shoot in UP only. I have done lot of cover songs besides collaborated with Navraj Hans, Raja Hasan, Kumaar Rakesh, Rituraj Mohanty and Aman Trikha,” he adds.