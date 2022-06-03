Industrialists promise more investment in UP
LUCKNOW The Ground-Breaking Ceremony @ 3.0 of the UP Investors’ Summit on Friday was a step towards the Yogi Adityanath government’s goal to make Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion dollar economy.
A large number of industrialists attended the event at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, promising more investment in the state. They hailed the state government and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for matching the Prime Minister’s nation-building vision.
Prominent among those present on the occasion included the chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group Shyam Bhartia, chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani, chairman of the Hiranandani Group Niranjan Hiranandani and chairman of Lulu Group Yusuff Ali MA amongst others.
The Yogi Adityanath government’s good governance, ease of doing business and quick clearance to projects, including allotment of land were some of the points highlighted by the industrialists in their speech.
Four prominent industrialists addressed the ceremony.
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani stated that his group companies would invest ₹70,000 crore in UP that would help create around 30,000 jobs in the state.
“Out of this investment, ₹11,000 crore have already been spent on transmission (power supply), green energy, water, logistics and data centre,” he informed.
“The vision of chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) matches with the nation-building vision of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), and this has become an example for other states,” said Adani.
Adani also informed that his group was investing ₹24,000 crore on road and transport infrastructure and ₹35,000 crore on multi-model logistics and defence sector.
He also announced to set up South Asia’s largest ammunition complex in Kanpur. “This is the largest private sector investment in the defence corridor in UP,” said Adani.
Adani also stated that UP’s success sets the tone for the nation’s success.
“Uttar Pradesh has become the best state across the country in programme implementation and good governance due to improved law and order and good governance,” he said.
He also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was implementing the Gujarat Model across the country and UP is a symbol of this quantum leap forward.
Addressing the gathering, Kumar Mangalam Birla said: “India has emerged as the fastest growing economy in the world. Today, India stands out as a favourite destination for investment.”
Cement, chemicals and financial services are some of the sectors in which the Aditya Birla group has its presence in UP.
“Over the years our group has invested ₹40,000 crore in the state. Now, we offer direct and indirect employment to 35,000 people (in Uttar Pradesh). The group has community services in 450 villages and CSR projects focus on health care, education, girl child, sustainable livelihood and infrastructure,” said Birla.
The group is also running 11 schools across the state providing education to 10,000 students. It has also helped transform 180 government schools in UP, he added.
Industrialist Niranjan Hiranandani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that the combination of both was like a “double engine vehicle.”
The Hiranandani group is setting up a data centre in the state.
Talking about his experience of working with the state government, Hiranandani said: “A world class data centre project of ₹1,500 crore will be completed by August this year. We will invest ₹1,000 crore over the next five years in the data centre in UP.”
He emphasised that the UP’s government fulfils its promises.
Also speaking on the occasion, French industrialist Matthew Iris talked about ₹300 crore oxygen plant in Mathura region of western UP, which his company Air Liquide Global E and Solutions, is setting up.
Oxygen from this plant would be available for both medical and industrial use.
