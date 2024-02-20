Industrialists resonate confidence in Yogi’s leadership

LUCKNOW: Industrialists who attended the ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow expressed confidence in the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and applauded the investor-friendly steps taken by the state government. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the FDI Conclave on the second day of Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

Speaking at the ‘UP: An Emerging Destination for Foreign Investment in India’ conclave on Tuesday, renowned industrialists and their representatives pledged not only to invest in the state but also to expand their base.

M.A Yusuf Ali, chairman and MD of LuLu Group, said, “There is a lot of potential for foreign investment in many sectors, including food processing in the state.”

“Investors look for four things before investing: visionary leadership, resources, good infrastructure, and ease of doing business. All are present in India and Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Major General (Retd) Sharafuddin Sharaf, vice vhairman of the Sharaf Group, said, “An individual, a family, or a society will only invest where they are assured of good returns. Our relationship with India and Uttar Pradesh will prove to be a milestone. This is because we treat each other like a family,” he added.

Meanwhile, Benoit Renard, MD, Air Liquide, said: “We received all support from India and UP when it came to investment and would like to express our strong commitment towards investment in India in the coming years.”

Carmelo Espeleta, CEO of Dorna, was appreciative of the state government’s decision to host an important event like MotoGP, which created employment opportunities for 12,000 individuals.

“Around 80 percent of the spectators who came to watch the event in U.P. were from outside. In particular, 5,000 staff and journalists participated from abroad. The year 2023 marks an important milestone for the MotoGP”, he stated.

Representative of Greenko Group Mahesh Pandey said: “We are a new company in the green energy sector. We have been successful in producing 10 gigawatts so far. Till now, we have invested 12 billion dollars in various states of the country.”

“For the first time, India is transitioning from an energy importing country to an energy exporting one. We have facilitated a total of eight pumped-storage based projects in different states,” Pandey added.

He added that in other states it takes at least two to two and a half years to clear the first approval stage, while Uttar Pradesh is the first state to get them this approval within six months. ‘This investment will not only make India ‘self-reliant’, but also make U.P a leader in green energy,” he pointed out.