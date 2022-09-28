Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Infalted work estimates: UPPCL hits the ground running day after commission’s notice

Infalted work estimates: UPPCL hits the ground running day after commission’s notice

lucknow news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 02:15 AM IST

The UPERC had on Monday issued notices to the UPPCL chairman and MDs of all discoms instructing them to immediately refund the extra amount realised from consumers by way of inflated estimates

For representation only (AFP)
For representation only (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Only a day after being pulled up by the state electricity regulatory commission, UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj on Tuesday directed managing directors (MDs) of discoms to ensure immediate refund of excess amounts realised from consumers.

He also asked MDs to take action against the officials who charged consumers in excess of the rates prescribed in the cost date book issued by the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC). Ensure that all work estimates are issued strictly as per the prescribed rates only, the UPPCL chief added.

The UPERC had on Monday issued notices to the UPPCL chairman and MDs of all discoms instructing them to immediately refund the extra amount realised from consumers by way of inflated estimates, and appear before it on October 21 to inform the commission about the progress of the implementation of the refund.

In the circular issued on Tuesday, Devraj directed MDs to send him a report on compliance and action taken against errant officials by October 5. He said he had already issued written directions to discoms on August 24, 2020, asking them to ensure compliance with the cost data book.

Earlier, energy minister AK Sharma held a meeting with UPPCL officials to discuss the fallout of the UPERC’s notice and observations. He directed the officials to comply with the commission’s directives.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma, on whose petition the commission issued Monday’s notice, urged consumers to match the work estimates with the cost data book and contact their local executive engineer’s office for refunds if they were issued inflated estimates.

“We believe the UPPCL may have to return 100 crore at least to the consumers,” he said and demanded exemplary punishment to engineers for tampering with the cost data book, which, as the commission observed, was subordinate legislation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out