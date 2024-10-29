Injured toddler found abandoned on Lucknow outskirts

A girl child believed to be around 18 months old was found abandoned by the roadside between Uncha Kheda and Banjhi here on Sunday. While she was found injured, she might also have been unwell for a while, said Childline coordinator Jaya. (For representation)

“A passerby called ‘112’ (UP Police Emergency Helpline) and reported the incident. The responders then took custody of the child and handed her over to Mall police,” said Jaya. The police were yet to locate her parents. Also, no missing report of a toddler was filed recently in nearby police stations. The case was later given to Childline.

Jaya said the girl was admitted to the paediatric department of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital. “She looked too weak and malnourished for her age, and had scars from boils and pimples, as well as light wounds around her eyes,” she added.

A case against the incident has been registered with Child Welfare Commission. The girl may be relocated to the government children’s shelter home on Mohan Road if her parents cannot be identified.