Innovation win hearts on Valentine's Day

The celebrations for Valentine’s Day are getting bigger and innovative. The market players are finding new ways to attract customers and dishing out new and trendy items. A lot is being spent on decor and creating an ambience for the day of love. Heart shaped pizza prepared by a bakery for Valentine's Day in Lucknow(HT Photo)

Market mei naya hai

“Heart shape pizza, two hearts in box, glass bottles with liquid chocolate fondue and strawberry, Red velvet lava cake and Red velvet lava cake and Strawberry mojito that we have been added to our menu for Valentine’s season,” shares Tanushree Gupta of Danbro by Mr Brown.

Vaid adds that a new range has been introduced this time. “Valentines Scroll Cake with a hidden love-note inside the cake and Valentine’s Burn Confetti Cake where you light the point and it flash opens the V-Day message along with a balloon burst is a big draw. We already have a good number of prebookings and on the spot we are sure that the entire stock will fly off the shelf in no time,” she adds.

Making most of the occasion home baker Aarushi Sehgal from Cakewalk says, “It’s a weeklong festivity that culminates on Valentine’s Day. This makes the day even more special and to keep up with significance this year we decided to innovate and experiment to raise the bar this year. Be it taste wise or adding some fun element we have come up with a cake range with a twist. Maze Cake remains the most sought after. A maze design that lets the couple reach the tiny heart via the maze designed on the cake. The range starts from 300 to 1500 for half a kg and we have line of pre-orders for the maze ones to cater.”

Let’s make memories

Baker Arti Vaid has tastefully decorated her Buttercup Bungalow outlet and created a lot of photo points. “Youngsters and seniors all are now hooked to social media and with good food photos are the memories that all cherish so creating an ambience is very important,” she says.

A lot of selfie zones have been created at Phoenix Palassio mall. They have created a Messages of the Heart installation, with a series of love-themed attractions such as Message in a Bottle station, Cupid Arrow game zone, Love Sign photo booth and lucky gifts on shopping.

Fitness first for love birds

Also, a variety of healthy fruit flavours cakes and pastries, keeping the fitness freaks in mind is owning the shelves in city-based bakeries.

“People are very health conscious now and they want cakes but with their elements in place, costing is nowhere an issue. At our bakery our phone is a buzz for customise cakes where many want fresh fruits be strawberries, blueberries or pineapple with less cream and thicker base,” adds Nischchay from Good Bakery, cakes counter.

For the couple Sonam and Arjun Purohit, the day is to ring in the day with all celebrations. “It’s not only V-Day but it’s also a day when we met for the first time at a party three years back. So, it’s as important for us as our wedding anniversary. We have organised a party and plan to invite more couples from our friend circle and plan to go ahead with not just one but three customised cakes to celebrate the day.”