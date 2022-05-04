Inspect projects every week: UP top official
The newly appointed urban development department principal secretary Amrit Abhijat has instructed all the officers to go to the field instead of sitting inside AC chambers.
The officials were directed to go to the field every week, especially on Fridays and Saturdays, to inspect under-construction projects of the Central and state governments. Abhijat had assumed his charge this Monday.
The principal secretary reviewed the works of the urban development department in presence of top officials.
Expressing concerns over the increasing number of court cases in the department, he directed to review these cases once a week.
The concerned officers of the district will connect through video conferencing and give details about the progress of the court cases. Efforts should be made at the government level to settle these court cases at the earliest because half of the time the officials are busy with litigation. The principal secretary said that the dream project of Prime Minister, ‘Amrit Sarovar’ should be built in all the cities by June 2023.
Reviewing the Smart City Mission plan, he said that the works started under the project should be completed at the earliest. Along with this, Abhijat also sought information about the ranking of major cities of Uttar Pradesh under the Smart City Project. While reviewing the electric buses plying on roads under the urban transport project, he said that the utility of these buses would be served only when the residents start using them for last-mile connectivity too.
The principal secretary also reviewed Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana. He directed the officials about physical verification of the vendors who have availed loans under the scheme. Abhijat also reviewed the works of Jal Nigam, Amrut Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission from the concerned officials. Managing director of Jal Nigam Anil Kumar, Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission Amit Singh Basal, director of Smart City Project Indramani Tripathi, director of Local Bodies Directorate Shakuntala Gautam was also present in the review meeting.
Punjab budget: Mann asks AAP MLAs to give suggestions, seek public opinion
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party's state legislators to share their suggestions as well as encourage their constituents to participate in the budget preparation exercise. The MLAs representing urban areas were also asked to gear up for the municipal elections in the state. Let experts do the job: Warring Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned Mann over his claim that people of Punjab will make the budget.
Identify and remove defects in power distribution, UP energy minister tells officials
Energy minister AK Sharma made a spot inspection of the 33KV substation in Vibhuti Khand here on Tuesday night and issued instructions to officials to ensure that the power supply was not disrupted in the state capital due to avoidable local faults. The preventive maintenance, he said, was the key to the problem. He said the UPPCL personnel were working hard day and night to maintain the power supply, and people are also cooperating.
Now, a student of Lucknow’s GD Goenka Public School tests Covid positive
A Class 5 student of Goenka Public School, Lucknow tested Covid positive following which the school remained closed on Wednesday for all classes, a press release by the school said. In the recent past, students of La Martiniere Girls College, Cathedral Senior Secondary School, DPS Indira Nagar, The Millennium School have tested Covid positive. School will resume offline functioning from May 5.
Ghaziabad former DM suspended for irregularities in land acquisitions for two e-ways
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended former district magistrate of Ghaziabad Nidhi Kesarwani for alleged irregularities in land acquisitions for Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. A 2004 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre Kesarwani is on central deputation and is posted as director, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare. Strict action will be taken against those who have committed irregularities in the land acquisition.
Prayagraj’s MLNMC plans to add 41 seats in PG courses
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon. The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.
