Inspect projects every week: UP top official

The newly appointed urban development department principal secretary Amrit Abhijat has instructed all the officers to go to the field instead of sitting inside AC chambers.

The officials were directed to go to the field every week, especially on Fridays and Saturdays, to inspect under-construction projects of the Central and state governments. Abhijat had assumed his charge this Monday.

The principal secretary reviewed the works of the urban development department in presence of top officials.

Expressing concerns over the increasing number of court cases in the department, he directed to review these cases once a week.

The concerned officers of the district will connect through video conferencing and give details about the progress of the court cases. Efforts should be made at the government level to settle these court cases at the earliest because half of the time the officials are busy with litigation. The principal secretary said that the dream project of Prime Minister, ‘Amrit Sarovar’ should be built in all the cities by June 2023.

Reviewing the Smart City Mission plan, he said that the works started under the project should be completed at the earliest. Along with this, Abhijat also sought information about the ranking of major cities of Uttar Pradesh under the Smart City Project. While reviewing the electric buses plying on roads under the urban transport project, he said that the utility of these buses would be served only when the residents start using them for last-mile connectivity too.

The principal secretary also reviewed Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana. He directed the officials about physical verification of the vendors who have availed loans under the scheme. Abhijat also reviewed the works of Jal Nigam, Amrut Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission from the concerned officials. Managing director of Jal Nigam Anil Kumar, Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission Amit Singh Basal, director of Smart City Project Indramani Tripathi, director of Local Bodies Directorate Shakuntala Gautam was also present in the review meeting.