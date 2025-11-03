Integral University holds 17th convocation; awards 133 PhDs, 239 medals

Integral University in Lucknow, an institution accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC, held its 17th convocation on Sunday. Convocation ceremony underway at Integral University. (HT PHOTO)

During the ceremony, the university awarded 133 PhD degrees and 4,793 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees to deserving candidates. A total of 121 gold medals and 118 silver medals were also presented to meritorious students in recognition of their academic excellence and achievements.

The ceremony was presided over by chancellor and founder Syed Waseem Akhtar. He congratulated the students on their achievements and urged them to stay focussed and dedicated to their goals despite challenges.

Chief guest, cabinet minister for urban development and energy, government of Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar Sharma praised the university for its commitment to quality education and the promotion of Indian values, stressing the need for more such institutions.

Citing India’s historic role as a global center of learning and the Prime Minister’s vision for national growth, he expressed confidence that India is on its way to becoming a leading world economy and urged students to see this as an opportunity for growth and contribution.

Pro-chancellor Syed Nadeem Akhtar urged the graduating students to pursue excellence and aim high in their careers while remaining humble, compassionate, and empathetic in all their endeavors.

Guest of honour Nasser Munjee, MD and CEO at IDFC, highlighted the major shift in global geopolitics and geoeconomics, highlighting the rise of BRICS as a powerhouse. He emphasised India’s status as the world’s fifth-largest economy poised to emerge as a global power within the next decade.

The University conferred the prestigious degree of Doctor of Literature (DLitt Honoris Causa) upon Shri Nasser Munjee in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the fields of finance, infrastructure, and social development.

While presenting the annual report, Javed Musarrat, vice-chancellor of Integral University, said that the university is dedicated to delivering holistic, forward-looking, and high-quality education that nurtures critical thinking, moral integrity, creativity, and sustainable technological advancement.

Mohd Maaz, MCA and Saima Siddiqui, MSc (Mathematics) secured the top positions at the university, with Mohd Maaz being honoured with the Students’ Startups Award for Technology and Sustainability Innovation by the Integral Startup Foundation.

The event celebrated the University’s enduring legacy of excellence in education, research, and community development, reaffirming its commitment to shaping future leaders and innovators.