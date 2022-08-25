Intellectuals brainstorm over U.P.’s development before and after 2017
Eminent professors and economists from national and international institutions attended the discussion on ‘Uttar Pradesh Development Review’
The GB Pant Social Science Institute (GBPSSI), Prayagraj in collaboration with the state government’s planning department and department of information and public relations organised a brainstorming session on ‘Uttar Pradesh Development Review’ focusing on development before and after 2017.
Eminent professors and economists from national and international institutions attended the discussion held at the Yojana Bhawan here on Wednesday.
“This is an academic venture to understand the development of Uttar Pradesh. Various aspects of development, implementation of government schemes along with the challenges would be incorporated in this volume of ‘Uttar Pradesh Development Review’ to be published by the end of 2022,” said Prof Badri Narayan, director, GB Pant Social Science Institute.
“Professor Santosh Mahrotra, Centre for Development Studies, University of Bath, England UK and Dr Shamika Ravi, Brooking Institution, Washington D.C. USA, deliberated in this discourse. Professor from TISS, IIPS, Council for Social Development (CSD), New Delhi, University of Delhi, NIRDPR, CBGA, representative from various departments and professors and researchers from GBPSSI participated in development review meeting,” said a press statement.
Secretary, planning, programme implementation and science and technology Alok Kumar inaugurated the session. Kumar spoke about the performance of different indicators over the last five years in Uttar Pradesh. He also highlighted performance of aspirational districts in NITI Aayog’s latest report.
Additional chief secretary, department of information and public relation, UP Government Navneet Sehgal delivered valedictory address while highlighting some of the key achievements in the last five and a half years of Uttar Pradesh government. He spoke about financing of MSME units which generated around 2.5 crore employment. He said the third largest Dmat accounts were opened in UP.
Professor Badri Narayan gave insights to the ‘Uttar Pradesh Development Review’. He also highlighted road map for the report writing while brining academic perspective in it. Professor Santosh Mehrotra spoke about status of human development in Uttar Pradesh. He raised concern about education and health care, loss of learning for students, migration in and out during Covid. He suggested that UP government should have vision documents on various sectors.
Dr Shamika Ravi, member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, spoke about youth unemployment, poverty, and sustainability of private and public health sectors. She suggested that skilling and startups are the solution to deal with unemployment.
Professor Ashok Pankaj spoke about education in Uttar Pradesh, its achievements and challenges. He stated that the government schools were based on universal and equity principles. Professor and researchers who joined online included Dr Shrinivas Goli, Dr Arbind Pandey and Dr Partha P Sahu. GBPSSI faculties Dr Archana Singh, Dr Puja Pal, Dr Rekha Gupta, Dr Manik Kumar and Dr Subhash Kumar were also present.
