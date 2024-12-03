International Day for Persons with Disability: From Music to Art: These kids shine through their unique talents, break barriers

In a world that often measures success by conventional standards, differently-abled children in the city are breaking barriers and striving to carve a niche for themselves. When Vyom (16), suffering from Asperger syndrome (Autism), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects social interaction and nonverbal communication, plays tabla or synthesizer his fingers work wonders (HT)

Despite facing skepticism, ridicule, and numerous challenges, these young warriors are determined to overcome obstacles with unwavering resilience. As the world marks International Day for Persons with Disabilities, their plea is simple yet profound: support and acceptance.

His father, Dr Arun Shrivastava, Chief ATC Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and professor neurosurgery, said that he and his wife first noticed their son’s differences from other kids his age when he was a toddler.

He said, “Our country lacks a strong support system for people with mental disorders and disabilities. In many foreign nations, the government runs autism support programmes offering day care facilities with holistic treatment for children. Here, most parents of children with autism or similar disorders are filled with anxiety about their child’s future.” Despite challenges, Vyom has performed on various platforms over the past seven years and also won a state-level competition.

Like Vyom, there are other kids at Drishti Samajik Sansthan (DSS), a shelter for differently-abled kids. Radha, a 12-year-old resident of DSS, who is partially visually impaired, mentally challenged and hearing-impaired, possess a unique talent for painting and crafting.

She makes intricate mandala drawings, quilling cards, and Kundan art pieces. When looking at her work alongside other artworks, it is difficult to tell the difference between them. Similarly, Pooja (14), a girl with Down syndrome, not only writes well but also creates quilling cards that surpass the skills of many other children her age.

DSS Director Shalu Bahadur emphasised the importance of acceptance for differently-abled kids. “We must provide them with proper platforms to showcase their talents. Children with special needs require more care and protection. We encourage people to visit them, play games and engage in activities just as they would do with kids at home,” said Bahadur.

Sahil Singh (27) was born with Down syndrome, but his parents, both doctors, have always supported him in excelling in his own unique ways. In 2013, he participated in the Asia Pacific Regional Games Special Olympics in Australia and won a silver medal. Today, he works as a yoga instructor and special Olympics trainer at Study Hall school.

His mother, Dr Bhawana, a gynaecologist, said that his school played an important role in his life. “If all schools become sensitized and raise awareness among students about people with disabilities, the world would be a much better place for them,” she said.