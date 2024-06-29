Int’l Film City project to create 50K job opportunities

The mega International Film City project will get rolling in the next six months with the commencement of construction work, and shooting will start within the next three years. (Pic for representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream project will provide employment opportunities to 50,000 people and indirectly benefit five to seven lakh people by providing them with job opportunities.

The International Film City near the Jewar Airport in Noida will provide an alternative to those looking for job avenues in movie hubs like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The ₹1,510 crore Film City will come up on 230 acres of land at sector 21 in Noida.

The project was set in motion on Thursday with the signing of a concession agreement between Boney Kapoor’s company, Bayview Project LLP, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

According to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Arun Vir Singh, the construction work will begin within the next 4 to 6 months and film-related activities are expected to start in the next three years.

Singh added that the Film City will benefit actors, technicians, mixers, cameramen, and storytellers among others, who, despite possessing exceptional skills, face challenges in exploring job avenues within the state itself.

Comparing it with Mumbai’s Film City, the YEIDA CEO stated that the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has world-class infrastructure.

It features Rapid Rail, Metro, Indian Railways, and Transit Rail connectivity. Additionally, the area offers facilities like hotels and villas, eliminating travel time and accommodation issues. The Film City will include mixing studios, OTT platforms, and other production studios.

“Once fully operational, the Film City is expected to directly employ around 50,000 people and indirectly provide employment opportunities for 5 to 7 lakh individuals,” said Singh.

It is expected to boost the state’s GDP by around 1.5 percent to 2 percent, he added.

Improved law and order scenario in the state has made the International Film City in Noida a secure destination.

Noida has implemented advanced measures like technology-driven investigations, integrated surveillance systems and efficient traffic management systems to combat cybercrime and ensure a safe environment.