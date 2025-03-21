Invest UP issue: Change in final minutes of meeting raises eyebrows

: An alleged contradiction in the note sheet and the final minutes of the evaluation committee in connection with the recommendations of a committee (headed by CEO Invest UP) regarding an online applicant intending to set up a solar plant has raised serious concerns in the corridors of power in Uttar Pradesh. Invest UP chief executive officer (CEO) Abhishek Prakash has been placed under suspension and a disciplinary probe has been ordered against him. (File Photo)

Invest UP chief executive officer (CEO) Abhishek Prakash has been placed under suspension and a disciplinary probe has been ordered against him.

Prakash, who was not available for comment, has been working as the secretary, infrastructure and industrial development to the state government, besides heading Invest UP as its CEO. Invest UP (earlier Udyog Bandhu) is responsible for processing investment proposals and getting clearances from different agencies to boost investment in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior officer of the state government said whether Abhishek Prakash had any direct or indirect role in the issue of the alleged “change” in recommendations of Invest UP’s evaluation committee needs to be probed further.

The issue, however, raises questions about the functioning of Invest UP.

Those aware of the development said it all began with an online applicant (intending to set up a solar unit) filing a complaint alleging irregularities in dealing with the issue of giving a letter of comfort to the applicant’s company. An FIR has been registered based on the complaint. It has been pointed out that Abhishek Prakash, who headed Invest UP’s evaluation committee, presided over a meeting of the committee held on March 12, 2025. The committee discussed the issue of the online applicant.

An official memorandum of the state appointment department dated March 20, has pointed out the contradictions in the note sheet on the file about the applicant’s case and the approved minutes of the same meeting.

The note sheet has mentioned a recommendation saying, “The committee recommended the application to the HLEC (High Level Expert Committee) for further recommendation and approval in the light of above negotiations on its strategic importance and case-to-case package being sought by the applicant.”

It has been further observed that the minutes issued after approval of the CEO Invest UP mentioned the recommendation as: “The committee recommended that the application to be put up before Evaluation Committee again for re-evaluation after relevant details have been submitted by the applicant, YEIDA and UPPCL.”

A senior officer said the contradiction between the recommendation of the committee, as mentioned on the note sheet about the complainant’s proposal and the final minutes, reflected serious lapses and a change in the recommendation. It has been observed by the state appointment department that there is no propriety for changing the recommendation and this gives strength to the apprehensions about likely “malicious intent, vested interest and unfair gain”.

A retired IAS officer said there are serious charges in the case and Abhishek Prakash would have to reply to a charge sheet to be given to him. He said the committee that would probe the charges in the case would decide about any further action to be taken in the case.