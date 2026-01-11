Invest UP’s facilitation framework for time-bound approval of projects

The Invest UP has launched a statewide mechanism to deliver ‘end-to-end front-ending’ and facilitation to boost investor confidence and accelerate project execution. Under the new framework, Mukhyamantri Udyami Mitras (business facilitators) will serve as single-point facilitators. The Mukhyamantri Udyami Mitra Yojana focuses on proactive facilitation and comprehensive hand-holding of investors to translate MoUs into operational projects across Uttar Pradesh. (Sourced)

According to Invest UP, each Udyami Mitra has been assigned 10 investment projects. Each investment intent will receive complete end-to-end front-ending support for the first 60 days, which is crucial for approvals, departmental coordination and early-stage decision-making.

Revised role of Udyami Mitras includes coordinating with multiple departments to secure approvals for power connections, environmental clearances, land allotment, building plans and permissions from urban local bodies and industrial development authorities, thereby eliminating the need for investors to approach multiple department offices.

Udyami Mitras will provide time-bound facilitation for all documentation and compliance requirements. They will ensure resolution of issues through coordination with departments under prevailing rules and procedures and transmit process improvements and policy suggestions through appropriate channels.

They have been deployed across all districts and industrial development authorities, ensuring comprehensive statewide coverage. To strengthen accountability, monthly progress reports for each investment intent are mandatory and any delays or lack of transparency must be reported immediately through official channels.

Senior officials will review implementation fortnightly with close monitoring by the CEO, Invest UP. This significant initiative follows a review meeting chaired by the CEO, Invest UP. In this regard, a letter has been sent to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and chief executive officers of industrial development authorities for coordinated action and institutional support for the effective implementation of the initiative.

The Mukhyamantri Udyami Mitra Yojana is a flagship initiative of the state government, conceptualised to ensure effective implementation of the substantial investment commitments received during the Global Investors Summit 2023 and afterwards. The scheme focuses on proactive facilitation and comprehensive hand‑holding of investors to translate MoUs into operational projects across the state.

Under the initiative, a total of 105 Udyami Mitras were recruited in May 2023 through a rigorous multi‑stage process comprising a written examination and personal interviews. These professionals are tasked with serving as single‑point facilitators for investors, ensuring timely coordination with government departments, expediting approvals and systematically addressing implementation bottlenecks.

They have been deployed across all 75 districts of the state and six industrial development authorities, where they assist and hand‑hold investors while acting as an institutional bridge between the investors and the administration.