Invoke NSA, Gangster Act against those involved in conversions, says UP govt

Taking cognizance of mass religious conversion racket busted by UP Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Uttar Pradesh government has issued strict directives to the police authorities and investigating agencies to invoke stringent provisions of National Security Act (NSA) and Gangster Act against them, said senior state government officials.

In a press statement, the officials said the state government had geared up to eliminate such gangs who are forcing people to convert into other religions by offering them job, money, marriage, and other facilities.

The officials said the CM Yogi Adityanath had directed the police and investigating agencies to enquire into the matter and take strict action against those found guilty.

A senior police official said the police department was preparing to impose the NSA and the Gangster Act against those involved in the conspiracy to forcefully convert the religion.

He said the network involved in conversion is being probed thoroughly. He said the investigators are tracking the financial transactions and funding of the people associated with such gangs by confiscating their properties.

“We have applied for police custody of two arrested accused involved in religious conversion. We will be confiscating their illegally acquired property. The administration will also probe matter, and if found true, will register case under National Security Act,” said Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order.

Significantly, the UP ATS has claimed to bust a racket involved in a religious conversion racket that converted 1,000 people, including over 650 from UP and Delhi.

According to police, the racket targeted poor families, unemployed youth, and the handicapped people, especially those who were hearing and speech impaired, children and forced them to change their religion. The police also stated that this might be a case of funding from various sources for religious conversions.