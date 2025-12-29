Iranian-breed ‘Duldul’ horse stolen from Lucknow Karbala recovered from Unnao

A six-day search for a stolen Iranian-breed horse of the Duldul lineage came to an end on Monday when Lucknow police recovered the animal from Mauranwan village in Unnao district, station house officer (SHO) Talkatora Kuldeep Dubey confirmed. The horse, which holds deep religious significance for the Shia Muslim community, was found safe over 60 kilometres from the Karbala Talkatora premises where it was stolen. Police arrested 25-year-old Chhotu Verma in connection with the case (Sourced)

Police arrested 25-year-old Chhotu Verma in connection with the case, while his brother-in-law and alleged accomplice remain at large. During questioning, Verma allegedly confessed to stealing the horse with the help of his brother-in-law. Police said he sold the animal for ₹1.5 lakh. Officers recovered the horse safely from Mauranwan village based on information provided during interrogation.

The horse was stolen in the early hours of December 24 from the historic Karbala Talkatora premises. Caretakers discovered the theft around 8 am after finding the stable’s lock cut open.

“Investigators scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras, piecing together the route taken by the thief. In one crucial clip, a man is seen walking close behind the horse, using its body to hide his face from cameras,” said DCP West Vishwajeet Srivastava.

“It felt like something precious had been torn away,” said Syed Faizi, former mutawalli of Karbala Rajajipuram and owner of the horse. “People were praying, calling, searching everywhere.”

Faizi had filed a complaint with Talkatora police and announced a ₹50,000 reward for information leading to recovery. The reward will now be given to the police team involved in the operation.

Zuljanah was the legendary grey Arabian stallion belonging to Husayn ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, known for his role during the events at Karbala and revered as a symbol of steadfastness in Shia mourning traditions. The Duldul lineage is traditionally associated with Hazrat Imam Hussain and plays an important role in Shia religious rituals and processions, particularly during Muharram.

Community members had been praying for the horse’s safe return since it went missing. People gathered at the Karbala complex after news of the recovery spread, with many coming to see the returned animal.

Police have registered additional sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are working to arrest the absconding accused. They are also investigating the role of the person who allegedly purchased the horse. (With inputs from agency)