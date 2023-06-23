Truck driver crushes 2 men in Patna, mob torches vehicles of construction firm

An irate mob set on fire eight vehicles and pelted stones on a camp of private construction company after two persons were crushed to death by a speeding dumper at Bihar’s Muzaffarpur late on Thursday night, police said. The angry mob also pelted stones at the police team which had gathered there. (Representative file image)

The angry mob also pelted stones at the police team which had gathered there, police said.

“Before the police could reach the spot, scores of villagers entered the camp office and torched eight vehicles one by one. The driver of the vehicle, which crushed the men to death, managed to escape from the scene,” said a police official.

Police said that the private company engaged in the construction of NH-527 C between Manjhauli and Charot.

The incident occurred when two people were crossing the road while the vehicle on way to camp, crushed them to death and its driver fled from the spot.

After the incident, the locals blocked Manjhauli-Katra main road affecting vehicular traffic for three hours.

According to police, the locals claimed that the driver of the errant dumper knocked down the men after trying to overtake another vehicle.

They also demanded the immediate arrest of the driver and adequate compensation for deceased’s families.

DSP (East) Manoj Kumar Pandey, who arrived at the spot told HT that the situation is now under control and additional police teams have been deployed to defuse the tension.

Police have detained five persons in this connection.

“Two FIRs have been registered. One is against the accused truck driver and another FIR has been lodged for arson. Legal action is being taken accordingly,” added the DSP.

