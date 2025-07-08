Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
ISRO chairman meets Yogi, discusses use of remote sensing tech in development of Uttar Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 09:28 AM IST

ISRO chairman shared that significant advancements have been made in areas such as weather forecasting, forest and green cover monitoring, groundwater profiling, mapping and climate change analyses

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath underlined the need for Uttar Pradesh-specific satellite data as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Dr V Narayanan met him in Lucknow on Monday.

ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan meeting Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday. (SOURCED IMAGE)
Expressing concern over the recurring loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said satellite data could provide timely alerts specifically related to lightning activity.

During the meeting, the ISRO chairman discussed a range of issues with the chief minister, including the potential use of remote sensing technologies in Uttar Pradesh’s development, a spokesperson said.

The chief minister noted that, on average, around 300 people lose their lives each year in the state due to lightning strikes. In this context, cutting-edge satellite technology could prove to be highly effective in mitigating disaster-related fatalities, he said.

Responding to the proposal, the ISRO chairman assured the chief minister that the matter would be taken up with due seriousness and that steps would be initiated to find a viable and timely solution.

The ISRO chairman briefed the chief minister on the progress and achievements made in the field of remote sensing.

He shared that significant advancements have been made in areas such as weather forecasting, forest and green cover monitoring, groundwater profiling, mapping and climate change analyses.

