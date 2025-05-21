IT exec suicide: Allahabad HC grants bail to his wife’s mother, sister

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court granted bail to the mother-in-law and the sister-in-law of an IT executive who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Agra in February this year. Justice Sameer Jain allowed the bail application of the IT executive’s mother-in-law and one of the sisters-in-law after hearing counsel for the state government and the applicants on Monday (May 19). The court said considering the facts and circumstances of the case, applicants are entitled to be released on bail. (For Representation)

“There is no cogent evidence of abetment against the applicants and it appears matrimonial dispute between husband and wife led to the suicide and thereafter only being close family members of the wife of the deceased, applicants have been made accused in the present matter,” argued the applicants’ counsel.

The court, while allowing the bail application, observed, “As per allegation applicants, who are mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the deceased, used to torture him, therefore, he committed suicide but only general allegations have been levelled against them and this Court finds merit in the argument advanced by learned counsel for the applicants that there is no cogent evidence of abetment against the applicants on record.”

“Further, applicants are ladies and they are not having any criminal history and in the present matter they are in jail since 15.03.2025. Therefore, considering the facts and circumstances of the case discussed above, in my view, applicants are entitled to be released on bail,” the bench said.

The FIR in the present matter was lodged alleging that the wife, her parents and siblings abetted the suicide of the IT executive. Before taking the drastic step, the IT executive recorded a video which was later discovered by his family.

In the clip, he was seen crying and urging the society to acknowledge the challenges faced by men. He repeatedly appealed to people to “think and talk about men”.