ITI instructors’ recruitment: Allahabad HC seeks reply on plea demanding CBI probe
The Allahabad high court has asked the state government to file a counter affidavit (reply), within six weeks, in a petition seeking a CBI probe into the recruitment of 2,498 posts of ITI instructors in 230 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) advertised in 2014.
Justice Vivek Verma passed the order on July 4 (Monday) on a petition filed by Arvind Kumar, Ravindra and Hariom who were job aspirants. According to petitioners, in this alleged job scam investigation was being conducted by the state vigilance establishment for the last five years but it had not reached its logical conclusion till date.
Appearing for petitioners, advocate Ankur Sharma argued, “The probe has not yet reached its logical conclusion mainly due to the involvement of senior officials of the training and employment directorate and various ITI principals. Due to the influence of these officials, the probe is still pending. Therefore, the investigation by the state vigilance establishment in the case should be transferred to CBI.”
“In this case, highly placed officers have colluded to put their favourite candidates in public employment by illegal means. It caused a huge drain on the public exchequer. A CBI investigation into the matter is the only hope for justice and is necessary to uphold the faith of the public in the rule of law,” advocate Sharma argued.
Industrial park near Mattewara Forest: NOCs sought for axing of 1,700 trees; Punjab govt draws flak
Another controversy has erupted involving the mega textile park being set up near the Mattewara Forest in Koom Kalan area, as the public works department (PWD) has sought a no-objection certificates from the forest and drainage departments to cut 1,697 full-grown trees and nearly 6,000 plants for the construction of a 6-km long approach road near the banks of Sutlej River.
Final structure on Delhi Meerut Expressway to be completed in August
The National Highways Authority of India will shut three exits in Vijay Nagar area which have been in place for traffic movement between the highway and expressway lanes on the Delhi Meerut Expressway. Officials on Tuesday said that the exits were in place to avoid traffic congestion due to the construction of a rail overbridge at Chipiyana near the Crossings Republik. The overbridge will have 16 lanes.
Homeless don’t live, they merely exist, says HC while directing relocation of 5 evicted slum dwellers
Remarking that the homeless don't live but merely exist, the Delhi high court directed the relocation of five slum dwellers who were shifted from one slum site to another to facilitate the expansion of the New Delhi railway station. The order comes on a petition by the slum dwellers, who had challenged their eviction from Lahori Gate, for the expansion of the New Delhi railway station, from nine platforms to 16.
Ludhiana: Class-4 staffers start chain hunger strike outside MC headquarters
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation, under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, started a relay hunger strike outside the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Tuesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staff. Union leaders including chairman Vijay Danav, Sheetal Adivanshi, Pinka Chandaliya, Deepu Ghai and Mikle Birla sat on hunger strike on Tuesday. President of the union, Chaudhary Yashpal, stated that the protests will continue till the contractual employees are regularised.
PM Modi to gift dev projects worth ₹1812 cr to Kashi
VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would gift multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 1812 crores to Kashi during his proposed visit on July 7, said Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Srivastava said that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1220 crores and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 591 crore.
