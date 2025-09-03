‘I’ve some limitations, can’t say more’: RLD chief’s remark sparks buzz

A statement by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and Union minister of state (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary has triggered fresh political speculations in Uttar Pradesh. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary (File)

Addressing a gathering in Muzaffarnagar’s Sawtu village last Friday, Chaudhary said farmers were his party’s voters and that he would follow the decisions taken by them. “I have some limitations. I can’t say more. Whatever I am today, it is because of you,” he added, while responding to farmers’ concerns over fertiliser shortage.

The statement, made in front of farmers on National Sports Day, went viral on social media and sparked debates about the RLD’s future course within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh are due in a few months, adding weight to the timing of his words.

During his interaction with farmers, the MoS for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said: “My eyes are set on the fields and farmlands of Muzaffarnagar. My eyes are set on the farmers and farm workers here. This is the agenda of Lok Dal. These are Lok Dal’s voters. I have given an indication, but my limitations stop me from saying more. Whatever I am, it is because of you. I am speaking directly and clearly—whatever you decide, that is the decision I will follow.”

Videos of the statement are being widely shared on social media, with users offering mixed reactions and political interpretations.

Apart from his political message, Chaudhary also inaugurated a newly built sports stadium in Sawtu constructed under his MP Local Area Development Fund.

Highlighting the government’s plans, he added that a proposal had been sent to link skill development programmes with sports. “This will certainly benefit the younger generations in the days ahead,” he said.