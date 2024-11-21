Jal Jeevan Mission projects: U.P. to showcase solar power usage at Raipur meet

The use of solar power in Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) projects in Uttar Pradesh will be showcased at the regional conference on Good Governance being organised by the government of India in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from Thursday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The government of India’s department of administrative reforms and public grievances has selected Uttar Pradesh’s initiative as a model for good governance in the field.

The purpose of the conference is to encourage other states to adopt a similar model that saves electricity and enables projects to run for longer, officials said.

The U.P. model is expected to be replicated by other states too, said a U.P. government spokesperson as the state’s solar power usage in JJM projects will be studied by senior bureaucrats from different states who will attend the conference.

“More than 80% of the projects under JJM in Uttar Pradesh are based on solar power. Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to use solar power on such a large scale,” said the spokesperson.

Additional chief secretary of Namami Gange and rural water supply department, Anurag Srivastava, will make a presentation under “Innovation State” on the subject at the conference, the statement read.